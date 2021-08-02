GAMA portal registered 8145 grievances against misleading ads in three years: I&B min

Department of Consumer Affairs' online portal called GAMA (Grievance Against Misleading Advertisements) has registered 8145 grievances against misleading ads in the last three years, Information & Broadcasting (I&B) minister Anurag Thakur has informed the Lok Sabha.



Thakur also informed that the GAMA has accepted 1790 grievances in 2020, 3416 grievances in 2019 and 2939 grievances in 2018. The GAMA portal was established in 2015 for the registration of complaints against misleading ads.



"Under the provisions of Consumer Protection Act, 2019, a Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has been established w.e.f. 24.07.2020 which interalia looks into misleading advertisements either suo motu or on complaints or on directions from the Central Government," Thakur said in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.



He further stated that all advertisements telecast on TV channels are regulated in accordance with the Advertising Code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994.



Prasar Bharti has informed that no complaint about misleading advertisement on Doordarshan has been received during the last three years, he noted.



The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), he said, issues advisories from time to time to broadcasters for ensuring compliance to the Advertising Code.