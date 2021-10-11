For IPL, Upstox launches 3 new TVCs under ‘StartKarkeDekho’ campaign

The TVCs depict investing through Upstox is simple and seamless

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 11, 2021 3:14 PM
upstox

Online investment platform Upstox, this Indian Premier League (IPL) season, as part of #StartKarkeDekho campaign has launched three new TVCs that depict investing through Upstox is simple and seamless. 

The goal of the campaign is to encourage more Indians to invest and convey that investing is easy with Upstox. The three TVCs emphasize that even though some tasks in routine life may seem tough, investing with Upstox is as simple as it gets. The three protagonists of the videos are seen struggling with basic tasks but are pros when it comes to investing via Upstox. The three TVCs showcase the new suite of features added on Upstox’s new platform and its intuitive design makes discovery and picking of stock easy. It propagates to invest smartly with the help of curated lists and personalized news.

The campaign video is available on YouTube in (Hindi) and on television in 12 different languages (Hindi,  English, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Oriya, Assamese, and Punjabi).

 

