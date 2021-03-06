Flipkart’s latest campaign #LeadLikeHer recognizes the entrepreneurial spirit of women

The campaign showcases the journey of three women entrepreneurs and their stories of courage, perseverance and success, as the walls around them close in - metaphorically

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has launched its latest campaign #LeadLikeHer to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship this Women’s Day. The campaign aims to encourage women entrepreneurs to lead their businesses while tapping into the power that e-commerce presents today.

Last year, Flipkart’s campaign for Women’s Day - #RaiseHerToLead, addressed and inspired fathers, brothers, husbands and friends to encourage and celebrate the women in their lives and help them pursue their dreams of starting a business. Building upon the success, the latest campaign now talks about those inspiring women sellers and entrepreneurs, leading from the front and influencing the world to #LeadLikeHer.

The campaign showcases the journey of three women entrepreneurs and their stories of courage, perseverance and success, as the walls around them close in - metaphorically. The first woman protagonist is seen embroidering a piece of cloth, the second woman is adjusting the lampshade in her room while the third woman is going through cosmetics laid out on her table. What can be typically perceived as the roles that the society often sees a woman in, is broken as the walls take on the full-frame. The story then immediately showcases that the first woman is a leading fashion designer who runs her own business across various channels while also selling her designs on Flipkart. The second woman is in her warehouse, leading her business of Home Decor and Home Furnishing and is a top FlipStar (Flipkart’s annual recognition given to top sellers who performed well during its Big Billion Days sale). Last but not the least, the third woman owns her retail shop of Beauty and Personal care products and is simultaneously running a successful business on Flipkart.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Jagjeet Harode, Senior Director and Head - Marketplace, Flipkart, said, “As a homegrown company, we encourage the spirit of entrepreneurship and are proud of the way our women sellers and entrepreneurs are benefitting from the marketplace platform. Women business leaders today are able to take charge of their careers and are becoming successful. We wanted to celebrate this spirit and showcase stories that inspire everyone to #LeadLikeHer - be it by embracing e-commerce, or opening up their shops or delving professionally into their passions.”

There is a conscious effort through the film to showcase that there are multiple avenues for women today to explore their business journeys, and e-commerce presents itself as a democratizing force that can enable or further boost their growth as they take charge. Women today are ‘Extraordi-NARI’ and have a no-holds-barred approach to ensure that they have equal recognition and access to build their careers.

Flipkart Seller Hub plays a key role in augmenting the entrepreneurial spirit of women, as it gives a level-playing field to all sellers alike. For women who are breaking the societal barriers and require handholding, Flipkart has a dedicated flagship program - Flipkart Samarth, which gives them the initial impetus to make their e-commerce journey smoother. The Flipkart platform has seen many success stories of women entrepreneurs from different regions of the country - from being a mother who turned entrepreneur, to a daughter who took their legacy family business online for the first time, and from a woman who decided to leave her corporate job to start something of her own to eco-entrepreneurs who decided to empower women in villages through self-help groups, with the support from e-commerce.

