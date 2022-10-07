Ajay Gupte, Tanmay Mohanty get Agency Head honours at e4m Media Ace

Gupte & Mohanty have been contributing to the industry with their exemplary works for decades

The Agency Head of the Year title has been awarded to Ajay Gupte, CEO-South Asia, Wavemaker at the e4m Media Ace Awards. Meanwhile, Tanmay Mohanty, CEO - Publicis Media Services India, was adjudged the runner up.

Gupte has been leading Wavemaker South Asia as CEO for the last two years. He has been associated with the industry for over two decades and his contribution has been immense.

It is indeed an honour for e4m to honour such distinguished personalities by way of this Award, which is a testament to leadership that has stood the test of time.

This is the 6th edition of e4m Media Ace Awards, and we are thrilled to honour distinguished members of the advertising and marketing industry.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)