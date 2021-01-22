CRIC

Division Bench dismisses HUL's appeal against permitting Sebamed ad

A report says that the Division Bench reviewed Sebamed's scientific literature, concluding that pH is a key factor in choosing the right soap

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Jan 22, 2021
In another win for Sebamed, the division bench of the Mumbai High Court dismissed an appeal filed by HUL against HC's order that permitted the German soap brand to air its TV commercial.

Media reports say that the Division Bench reviewed Sebamed's scientific literature, concluding that pH is a key factor in choosing the right soap. The Bench also noted that the ads are aimed at educating consumers to make an informed purchase. Hence, it turned down HUL's appeal to pull down the campaign as a whole.

