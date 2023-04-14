Did Tiago.ev do a clean job of convincing us to go EV?

IPL is upon us and it's the season for some interesting campaigns. The latest one that caught our eye is Tiago.ev's 11-film campaign for the tournament titled "Why go.ev."



The electric vehicle brand from the house of Tata Motors announced its partnership with IPL in March. To mark the association, Tiago.ev teamed up with FCB Ulka for the spots centred on the quirky and practical benefits of owning an electric vehicle. The 15-second spots are narrated from the perspective of a Tiago owner and centred on the reasons why buying an EV makes solid sense.

All seven spots give out - facts about how it is saving money and the environment, easy to charge and how it is upgrading life. We asked experts about how they are liking the fun-tight spots.

Explaining how EV communication has evolved and sharing an anecdote of him creating campaigns for a similar brand, Emmanuel Upputuru, Founder of Efgh Brand Innovations, said, “When EVs hit the market a few years ago it was all about, saving environment, saving nature. In fact, I created a campaign for MG's EV with Benedict Cumberbatch - Our call to action was #ChangeWhatYoucan. But today the conversation has shifted - More blunt, selfish, answering the question - what's in it for me? And that's clearly saving money, convenience, battery life etc.”

“It is this shift that Tiago's advertisements address. The ads themselves are pretty straightforward with simple messaging. The creative strategy looks like involving two sets of audiences - one obviously the owner, the protagonist and the other - the influencer - (Except in the girl under the mango tree film - so I don't know if that was strategic.) The ads do the job of communicating the various aspects of the EV”, he added.

Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder and CCO at Fundamental said, “Short, sweet, simple, lands the point. While the format of many shorties saying Reason No.1, 2, 36, 54, etc. isn't a new or fresh take at all, what the campaign lacks in terms of innovation it makes up for with pithy and well-crafted capsules.”

Similarly, Aalap Desai, CCO Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience, India, said, “The ads are quick in and quick out and that's the charm in it. The edits are slick and the conversations are fun. In terms of creative execution, it is quite nice.”

