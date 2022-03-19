Colgate’s new campaign encourages young Indians to smile out loud

The campaign for Colgate’s new toothpaste has been Conceptualized by Red Fuse Communications

Colgate-Palmolive (India) has launched 'Smile Out Loud' campaign for its new toothpaste—Colgate Visible White O2.

The campaign showcases the inspiring stories of real women, and the role Visible White O2 plays in their lives — by unlocking radiance and enhancing their smiles, as they courageously face the world and #SmileOutLoud, the company said.

Conceptualized by Red Fuse Communications, WPP’s integrated communication partner to Colgate India, the ‘Smile Out Loud’ campaign features young and inspiring social media influencers in their authentic avatar. Despite being made to feel self-conscious at a young age due to conventional beauty standards, influencers Toshada Uma, Dolly Singh, and Prarthana Jagan found a way to defy these norms and create a unique identity for themselves. They braved the social stigma surrounding their ‘imperfections’ and didn’t let their smiles wane — and converted their beautiful and confident smiles into their beauty assets along their journey.

Commenting on the launch of the product, Arvind Chintamani, Vice President, Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive India, said, "The new Colgate Visible White O2 is a revolutionary whitening toothpaste and the most exciting innovation in teeth whitening in India. In addition to bringing this innovation to the country, our launch campaign also encourages every young Indian to express their unique beauty through their radiant smiles…don’t let conventional beauty standards define you, express yourself and ‘Smile Out Loud!’ ”

Speaking about the idea behind the campaign, Delna Sethna, Executive Creative Director, Red Fuse, added, “Whether we like it or not, there is a beauty norm that embraces a very typical idea of what’s beautiful… Any expression beyond this norm makes people uncomfortable. That discomfort often manifests in gawking! We went with 3 brave muses (and an even braver client!) and decided not to rebel (there’s enuf of that out there) but we didn’t want to shy away either… because ultimately it’s not about just 3 women but about all versions of beautiful mattering!

The result is glorious: Smiles that show there’s more than one way to be beautiful and a confidence you can wear Out Loud.”

In their journey of smiling out loud, artists Toshada Uma, Prarthana Jagan and Dolly Singh who have recognized their true-self have broken free from their insecurities.

