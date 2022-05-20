Cannes Lions: Wunderman Thompson’s entries driven by cross-border women empowerment 

The nominations by the agency include campaigns for ‘nameless’ Bangladeshi women and victims of human trafficking

Wunderman Thompson managed to strike spectacular wins at Cannes Lions in 2021. Hoping to pick up more metals this year, the agency has nominated three entries to compete with global creative works.

We spoke to the agency for a lowdown on their entries.

Nameless Women

Warah’s ‘The Nameless Women’ campaign aims to help women regain their sense of self. The film showcases how women in various parts of Bangladesh remain nameless throughout their lives. They are somebody’s mother, wife or sister, but are rarely referred to by their name.

The film highlights the activation by Wunderman Thompson and Warah in Sangamukh village of Bangladesh using traditional Tangail Sari as a medium to convey the message. Handcrafted by weavers, the sari is a symbol of the country’s culture and patriotism.

Warah took this sari and with the help of the weavers created a story for the women who wore them. Each sari carried its wearer’s name reminding women of their true selves. The recreated sari stood for a woman’s birth name, her birth right.

Impact: There was a sense of increased self-awareness and pride in the women who wore these sarees. The activation kickstarted a conversation that is slowly becoming a movement in Bangladesh, the agency says.

Lost Daughters

The Lost Daughters campaign is an attempt to raise awareness about human trafficking victims and to help more daughters come back home with dignity, the agency says.

The campaign uses a Durga Puja pandal without the idol to remind of the hypocrisy that welcomes the Goddess like the daughter but abandons those who were rescued from human trafficking. The venue turned into a neutral ground for a reunion, where daughters came face to face with their families.

Impact: The empty pandal immediately garnered attention and became a talking point across social media platforms. In just three months, Sanlaap has successfully reunited 12 happy daughters with their parents.

Sanlaap, a Kolkata-based NGO, continues to raise awareness around this issue with regular conferences and awareness drives. The NGO has partnered with other organizations and eminent personalities to encourage families to fight the social stigma that stops them from accepting their own daughter's home.

Snap The Supply Chain

This ad campaign takes the agency’s fight against human trafficking to another level. The AI-powered campaign targets the supply chain of trafficking and offers a solution too.

“From the moment they are sold into the flesh trade, they find themselves caught in a horrific journey, kicked on from handler to handler. A cruel passing game perfected by its perpetrators, making it almost impossible to find and rescue them. This unfortunate reality is the inspiration for our campaign,” says the agency which represented their supply chains as a football formation.

“We followed an intricate, elaborate art style juxtaposing the victim's journey from a safe environment into the hands of these evildoers. As the eye travels along the design, the victim’s story unravels and more details are revealed. The more time spent decoding every detail, the deeper the connection with the viewer,” says the team.

Each poster is integrated with AR technology. When scanned the victim's journey plays as a video. An interactive feature lets audiences tap and flip the victim's story. This reverses her journey and rehabilitates her back into safety.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)