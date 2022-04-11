Candere launches Humari #TaiyariPooriHain campaign on Akshaya Tritiya

Candere by Kalyan Jewellers has launched an ad campaign, #TaiyariPooriHai, that talks about their customization feature.

“Candere believes every piece of fine jewellery you shop for must reflect your style and thus their customization feature helps you achieve it. Every person is unique, and so should be their jewellery. One must not compromise on the design because it can’t be tailored to their liking. This Akshaya Tritiya, Candere invites customers to a happy shopping experience, by saying, “Aapki Khwaishein Zaroori Hain, Isliye Humari Taiyari Poori Hain”, the brand said.

The newly launched ad film features a mother and daughter duo who are shopping for the wedding season online on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The film opens with the daughter surfing over the Candere website when the mother niggles her for shopping online. In between the conversation, she catches a glimpse of the jewellery designs at Candere and gets fascinated. She joins her daughter to check out more designs and learns how every jewellery is handcrafted, certified and authentic. Her daughter shows her how the jewellery can be customized easily as per her style on the Candere website.

Rupesh Jain, Founder & CEO of Candere, says, "It is our constant endeavour to provide our customers with an enhanced jewellery shopping experience. The customization feature is not something new that we have come up with; in fact, Candere was started with the intent of providing its customers with a piece of jewellery that resonates with them. The percentage contribution of customized orders is around 50-60% of our total order share. We have integrated advanced technologies to ease their shopping experience. Although the market has multiple jewellery designs to offer, every customer wants their design to be unique and stand out, and that's where our customization feature comes in handy. They can get the jewellery of their choice with just one tap within the comfort of their own home.”

Akshay Matkar, Head of Marketing at Candere, added, “Jewellery is just not a fashion accessory; it is more than that. We Indians have sentiments attached to our fine jewellery, and when it comes to shopping for one, it is a decision that is very well thought of. So this Akshaya Tritiya, we are ready to help our customers fulfil their Khwaishein with our customization option. All they need to do is select the design and leave the rest to us!”

