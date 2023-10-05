Britannia Winkin' Cow invites You to #SipTheWow in new sensory-driven campaign for shakes
The campaign has 10-second ASMR films that invite you not just to see or hear but to feel the Rich Shakes experience
“A milkshake is not just a drink. It's a sensory feast, a swirling orchestra of textures, tastes and aromas culminating in an experience that's nothing short of wondrous”. This is the premise of Britannia Winkin' Cow's campaign and communication line #SipTheWow for their premium range, 'Rich Shakes.'
Debuting under the hashtag #SipTheWow, the campaign has 10-second ASMR films that invite you not just to see or hear but to feel the Rich Shakes experience. A sensory delight awaits as each film celebrates the romance between the product and its ingredients.
“The magic of these films lies not just in their alluring visuals but in the teasing anticipation they induce. They gently tug at your curiosity, promising an experience beyond the ordinary, which is the core ethos of our Rich Shakes. Britannia Winkin' Cow wants you not just to sip a shake but to #SipTheWow! These films, bursting with creativity, have been brought to life in collaboration with Schbang, the creative, media, and technology transformation company. From ideation to execution, they have breathed life into our vision, creating a captivating narrative that does more than just showcase our product - it takes you on a sensory journey,” stated a press release.
Speaking about the campaign, Abhishek Sinha - Chief Business Officer, Britannia Dairy Business said, “We are thrilled to unveil the latest sensation from Britannia Winkin' Cow, Rich Shakes! The overwhelming love and positive feedback we've received from consumers is truly heartwarming.”
He further added, “Our trio of immersive 10-second films takes you on an unforgettable journey of flavours, textures, and aromas, celebrating the perfect fusion of the ingredients with the product itself. Rich Shakes are not just beverages; they are an extraordinary sensory feast that delights all your senses. Join us in embracing the magic of Rich Shakes and #SipTheWow!”
Shrishti Jagirdar - Vice President, Schbang said, “In a time when people's attention spans are getting shorter and shorter, we made engrossing 10-seconders for Britannia Winkin' Cow Rich Shakes—an immersive experience unlike any other. Each movie combines artistic talent and ASMR noises to excite the senses. From the very beginning, viewers are taken to a realm where temptation, taste, and texture mix to create a singular sensory experience. In order to highlight this, we adopted the "what's inside the bottle" strategy to show that it's not just a rich milkshake but also an experience that cannot be contained within a bottle.”
Van Heusen Innerwear launches campaign with Hardik Pandya
The film portrays the journey of a contemplative cricketer undergoing rigorous training in a virtual reality simulator
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 12:29 PM | 2 min read
Van Heusen Innerwear has launched its latest advertising campaign featuring cricketier Hardik Pandya. Van Heusen Innerwear is part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited.
In this new-age advertisement, viewers will see Hardik donning the Van Heusen Air Series Innerwear in a gripping narrative. The film portrays the journey of a contemplative cricketer undergoing rigorous training in a virtual reality simulator. Throughout the storyline, Hardik is subjected to a test of both physical and psychological fortitude, and he excels under pressure, courtesy of the lightweight and adaptable Van Heusen Air Series innerwear. The campaign artfully showcases the distinctive features of the collection and ends with Hardik seemingly levitating in innerwear that is “as light as AIR”.
Commenting on the campaign, Puneet Kumar Malik, CEO, Van Heusen Innerwear stated, "We are excited to launch our new campaign featuring cricketing sensation Hardik Pandya. Van Heusen Air Series Innerwear collection is a perfect blend of high performance and fashion, making it a game-changer in the mid-premium segment. We believe Hardik's unwavering passion and his dynamic persona adds the edge required to make Van Heusen Innerwear reach larger base of consumers seeking ultimate comfort. This strategic collaboration aims to solidify our industry leadership in delivering innovative and stylish innerwear addressing the ever-evolving needs of modern consumer.”
In response to this collaboration, Hardik Pandya, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide said, “I am pleased to be associated with Van Heusen Innerwear for their Air Series campaign. The brand is renowned for its high fashion sense, comfort, and innovation. Van Heusen Air Series innerwear, which is ultra-breathable, ultra-light, and ultra-stretchable, perfectly aligns with my preferences. I look forward to being part of their upcoming brand journey.”
The Van Heusen Innerwear Air Series campaign will be amplified through a mega-media mix across YouTube, Hotstar, Inshorts, ESPN Cricinfo and Onground activations.
Ads that made India: Looking back at Piyush Pandey's ad legacy
As Pandey transitions into an advisory role within Ogilvy, an organisation he has contributed to for 40 years, we look at some of the iconic ads that were the brainchild of the ad maestro
By Tanzila Shaikh | Oct 5, 2023 8:54 AM | 5 min read
Whether acquainted with the Indian ad world or not, one knows who Piyush Pandey is. The man revolutionised Indian advertising with his 40-year partnership with Ogilvy. Last week, Ogilvy India announced Pandey's transition into an advisory role, making way for Hephzibah Pathak to take over his post.
Like Pathak, who became the first woman to become Executive Chairman and the Creative Director of Ogilvy & Mather India, Pandey too broke ground back then becoming the first creative head in the company to occupy the post.
Prior to finding his calling in the advertising industry, the Jaipur-born Pandey once played in the Ranji Trophy and even worked as a tea taster.
From a trainee account executive in 1982, he rose through the ranks, bringing home awards and accolades for Ogilvy in his four decades with the company.
To say that Pandey revolutionised Indian advertising is an understatement. He helped the industry break free from the colonial undertones to embrace its Indian-ness in all its glory. By talking to people in a language they understand, Pandey helped create rich and enduring legacies for many brands.
As Pandey moves on to his new role, we look at some of the iconic ads created by the ad maestro that have come to define Indian advertising as we know it.
Do boond zindagi ke- Pulse Polio
It's amazing how the Pulse Polio "Do boond zindagi ke" campaign was able to mobilise an entire country. During the early 90s, when the government wanted to spread awareness about polio, Pandey drove the campaign that featured celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Aishwarya Rai and others. This became a nationwide campaign, impacting many lives as people started taking polio vaccinations seriously.
Pappu paas ho gaya (Kuch meetha ho jaye) - Cadbury
During the early 2000s, in order to bring the brand out of its many controversies and make it a celebratory brand among the younger generation, Pandey and Ogilvy conceptualised "Pappu Pass Hogaya" campaign which worked as a charm. It helped the brand rein in young India and find its place in celebrations big or small.
Har ghar kuch kehta hai - Asian Paints
With this campaign, Pandey brought to life an evocative poem that celebrates the feeling that is "home." The ad was made in 2007 based on the fact that homes are an extension of our personality. The campaign captured our collective attention and ended up bolstering Asian Paints as a brand close to our hearts.
Hindustan ka dil dekho - Madhya Pradesh Tourism
In the early 2000s Madhya Pradesh’s tourism wasn’t doing well and the government brought in Ashwani Lohani to develop the tourism industry in the region who, in turn, roped in Ogilvy and Pandey. Ogilvy made a few campaigns which became very successful and helped uplift the tourism sector apart from winning many prestigious awards.
Le Sancy Soap
Although the brand is no more in existence due to the lack of innovation and proper positioning, this ad by Ogilvy and Pandey made "Rahul" a household name. It came in the early 90s and became an instant favorite of the country.
Chal meri Luna
The iconic ad encouraged the usage of moped bikes, presenting Kinetic Engineering's homegrown Luna bikes as a cost-effective and fast transport solution to middle income families in India.
Cadbury kuch khaas hai
The iconic spot is often counted among the ads that defined the Indian ad industry. The objective behind the campaign was to encourage adults to enjoy Cadbury Dairy Milk as a grownup treat. The brand wanted to shake off its label of being a kid's product, and the ad proved to be a game-changer for Cadbury.
Fevicol
“It was the mid 90s - print was the primary medium of communication designed and written by English copywriters. But then economy was getting liberal. Middle class stated to see disposable income. And brands started to consider television as a medium to connect with a wider mass. One day Piyush Pandey ne anda thoda. When I saw the film I knew we had entered into a new era," said Emmanuel Upputuru, Co-founder of EFGH Brand Innovations about this iconic ad.
Fevikwik
The FeviKwik ad that shows a rural bumpkin besting a city slicker has stayed in our minds for years. The ad has instant recall and is one of the most memorable ads from the Ogilvy and Pandey camp.
Centreshock barber shop
This barbershop-themed Centreshock ad was peak 2000s and created a lot of curiosity about the brand's chewing gum with the extremely sour centre. The ad helped in changing the perspective about chewing gums as fruity or refreshing. The "Hila ke rakh de" tagline also stayed in our memory for years.
India's Favourite Social Network - BrookeBond Red Label
This recent ad, redefined the meaning of social media and tea being the important media vehicle. The sweet ad which has Pandey’s voiceover was celebrated and shared immensely on social media.
Piyush Pandey: ‘Creative genius and a genuinely warm person’
Guest Column: CVL Srinivas, Country Manager, WPP India, shares his connection with Piyush Pandey, who was recently appointed as Ogilvy India's Chief Advisor
By CVL Srinivas | Oct 5, 2023 7:41 AM | 1 min read
To say he is a legend is an understatement. What Piyush has achieved in his blockbuster innings is unparalleled. It’s the easiest way to introduce oneself when you can say you work for the same company as Piyush.
Creative genius yes, but more than that he is a genuinely warm person who deeply cares for everyone and everything around him. Perhaps it is this quality that gets reflected in his work - the ‘real’ connect with people and situations.
I have had many fun and memorable moments with Piyush. We often meet or speak on matters that range from business to current affairs to jokes! Every conversation leaves a lasting memory.
We once had Piyush over for our GroupM internal conference in Goa. The stage was literally set for his session on creativity… it being the first session on Day 2 when we started pretty early in the morning. And then Piyush arrived, sat down on the steps of the stage and had us all spellbound for the next couple of hours… talking to us like a friend and not the God of advertising. That pretty much sums up Piyush for me.
Senco Gold & Diamonds celebrates festival of homecoming with Gossip Durga Puja campaign
The campaign film captures the homecoming spirit and passionate exuberance of Bengalis during Durga Puja
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 4:27 PM | 2 min read
It’s that time of the year when people across India, especially Bengalis, travel back home to be together with their loved ones and to celebrate the biggest festivity of the year - the Durga Puja. It’s the time of homecoming not only for Goddess Durga but for non-resident Bengalis too. It’s also the time to dress up and celebrate the festive spirit.
In keeping with this spirit, Senco Gold & Diamonds has announced the launch of a new Durga Puja campaign to promote its festive collection under its Gossip brand of fast-moving, fashionable and easy-to-wear silver jewellery.
The new campaign film captures the homecoming spirit and passionate exuberance of Bengalis during Durga Puja, highlighting the perfect blend of tradition and modernity that is reflected in the celebrations as well as in the jewellery designs. The campaign film follows a trendy young woman who lives and works in a different city, but comes home to Kolkata during Durga Puja to celebrate her Bengali roots, bringing with her Senco Gold & Diamonds’ Gossip jewellery as presents for her family members with a memorable music in the background which is a refreshing take on a classic Rabindra Sangeet.
Joita Sen, Director and Head of Marketing & Designs at Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, “Durga Puja is more than just a festival, it is an occasion which unites Bengalis across India. The beauty and the spirit of Durga Puja is such that it is best enjoyed when spent together with families and friends. Our Gossip campaign and collection is dedicated to all those daughters and women who would be reuniting with their families and loved ones, coinciding with Maa Durga’s descent to Earth.”
Piyash Ghosh, Director & Cinematographer, Bang On Content said, “Making a Durga Puja film is always a joy, especially when it’s for a brand like Senco Gold & Diamonds, which always encourages us to push the boundaries of storytelling & creativity. As an artist, it is a pleasure to showcase products that celebrate artistry, while capturing the spirit of our favourite festival!”
GOZOOP HAWK bags digital customer service mandate for Godrej Properties
The mandate will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 3:19 PM | 1 min read
GOZOOP HAWK has won the digital customer service mandate for Godrej Properties.
Headquartered in Mumbai, the agency takes on the role of overseeing and managing interactions between the brand and its online community.
Commenting on this partnership, Premkumar Iyer, President, GOZOOP HAWK shares, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Godrej Properties Limited. Our shared commitment towards elevating customer experience to new heights will undoubtedly result in developing industry-leading initiatives in the future. Onwards and Upwards!”
“Godrej Properties Limited believes in the philosophy of innovation, sustainability and excellence in the real estate industry. Through our strategic alliance with the brand, we embark on a transformative journey to reshape the landscape of customer experience within the sector. Our unwavering commitment to harnessing innovation and expertise will elevate the value we provide,” Rohan Bhansali, Chairman & Co-founder, GOZOOP Group added.
Shalimar Paints appoints Kuldip Raina as Director- Sales & Marketing
Names Harcharan Singh as Chief Information Officer
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 3:18 PM | 1 min read
Shalimar Paints Ltd has made new appointments across Marketing, Finance, HR, Technology, and Manufacturing domains.
Building on their new vision, the company has onboarded Kuldip Raina, Director, Sales and Marketing, Sanjeev Gupta as Director, Research and Development, Rakesh Gupta as Director of Manufacturing, and Harcharan Singh as Chief Information Officer.
“These newly appointed leaders will play a pivotal role in driving a comprehensive transformation strategy for Shalimar Paints. Their collective expertise will enable the company to accelerate its research driven innovation initiatives, expand product offerings, and strengthen its foothold in both domestic and international markets,” the company stated.
Talking about onboarding new leadership, Ashok Gupta, MD and CEO, Shalimar Paints, said “We are thrilled to welcome accomplished leaders to our organization as we continue to chart new paths and expand our horizons. Their addition reinforces our commitment to driving innovation, fostering operational excellence, and delivering unparalleled experience to all our customers. These strategic appointments mark a significant step forward in shaping the future of our organization, and we are confident that their contributions will play a pivotal role in propelling us to new heights of success.”
G-Shock India launches campaign with Shubman Gill
The campaign ‘Rise Above the Shocks’ has been conceptualised by Wieden+Kennedy India
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 2:52 PM | 2 min read
Wieden+Kennedy India has unveiled 'Rise Above The Shocks', a campaign designed to encourage individuals to tackle adversities with determination and resilience.
Embodying G-SHOCK's ethos of constant evolution and Shubman Gill's relentless spirit, the campaign portrays the GA-2100 series as a symbol of survival in the face of challenges.
The campaign celebrates the collaboration of these two entities with 3 impactful films.
The campaign will go live across channels including social media, OOH and OTT amongst others.
Hideki Imai - Managing Director, Casio India said: “We mark a pivotal moment in the journey of G-SHOCK in India, inspired by the core values of Absolute Toughness and the spirit of ‘never giving up’. Our 'Rise Above the Shocks' campaign with Shubman Gill taps into the Indian ethos of perseverance and resilience, aligning seamlessly with G-SHOCK's reputation for toughness and durability. We couldn't be happier to spearhead this campaign with the reigning Youth Icon from the cricketing world, Shubman Gill, who embodies the same unyielding character emblematic of our timepieces. Collectively, our mission is to celebrate the DNA of resilience and grit amongst the GenZ and millennial audiences in India by being a talisman for their ability to persist through life’s trials and emerge stronger and brighter, just like the G-SHOCK brand.”
Speaking about the campaign, Kapil Batra - National Creative Director, Wieden+Kennedy India said - "Shubman is called ‘The Prince of Indian Cricket’, for a reason. He has overcome challenges, won battles, and shattered perceptions to earn this title. In a similar vein, the
G-SHOCK has gained its reputation as one of the toughest watches for good reason. Its toughness is a result of rigorous testing and an exceptional ability to endure any shock. We thoroughly enjoyed working on this campaign. It's a celebration of Shubman's and G-Shock's shared ability to rise above any shock, presented in a visually captivating way, by the filmmaker Raylin Valles and his team at 10 Films.”
Shreekant Srinivasan - Head of Business, Wieden+Kennedy India said - “At Wieden + Kennedy we help brands discover the power of their voice, and that’s what we want to achieve with ‘Rise above the Shocks’. Working around the business challenge of making an iconic brand relevant to the Gen-Zs of India, this campaign aims to position the brand as more than just timepieces; but as fashion statements and symbols of individuality.”
