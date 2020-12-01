Britannia Tiger Krunch launches #5KaPunch campaign

Children love to indulge in-between meals with treats that surprise them with their delightful taste. It becomes a challenge for mothers to provide her child with an enjoyable snack that is not just tasty and filling but also healthy on the pocket.



"This very promise of ‘affordable indulgence’ is what makes Britannia Tiger Krunch Chocochip Cookies a ‘punch’ above the rest! Its latest brand campaign establishes this memorably with a vignette that talks to every young kid who aspires to be a Tiger in real life. Kids who do not bow down to bullies and who pride themselves in always making the smarter choice. Just like the choice of buying a Chocolate Chip Cookie over a Regular Cookie because Britannia Tiger Krunch offers the premium indulgence of melt-in-mouth chocolate chips in 10 delicious chocolate cookies at just Rs.5 - Truly 5 ka Chocolaty Punch!



The film showcases a young kid asking for his regular order, “mera special dena” at a local kirana as he places a INR 5 coin on the counter. He is approached by an older kid who points out that at Rs.5 one can expect only a regular cookie and nothing special, “paanch rupaye mein anda milega bro”. The kid flashes the Rs. 5/ Britannia Tiger Krunch pack - the most Chocolatey and indulgent Chocochip experience at Rs. 5, - and signs off with a punch in the air announcing the tagline, “Britannia Tiger Krunch, Paanch rupaye ka Chocolatey Punch”.



Commenting on the campaign, Vinay Subramanyam, VP, Marketing, Britannia Industries said, “Britannia Tiger Krunch has always been an ally of mothers who are constantly looking to provide their kids with indulgent snacking experiences at affordable prices. It is the only cookie that offers you this experience with the Delight of 10 chocolate chip cookies at just Rs.5.”



“The world of tweens constantly seeks one-upmanship and scoring over one another, whether it be games or the snack of choice. Britannia Tiger Krunch provides not only a great chocolatey snack but a bang for the pocket-money buck too which is truly talk-worthy”, said Puneet Kapoor, Regional Creative Director, Lowe Lintas