Ather Energy unveils new digital advertisements to promote EV adoption in India

Accessing navigation while riding, pulling out the scooter from a tight parking spot, or refueling, are some of the key challenges faced by two-wheeler owners. These challenges are the subject of the new campaign developed by Ather Energy. The campaign aims to help customers envision how their lives will improve by using the new-age, smart, intelligent, and high-performance features of the Ather 450X as opposed to a traditional two-wheeler.

“Ather Energy picks up some of its key differentiators over conventional two wheelers and weaves a very interesting narrative around them. These features include onboard Google Maps navigation on a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard, acceleration, a reverse park assist feature, and a much lower cost of refuelling compared to typical 125cc scooters,” the company said.

“The new campaign has been built on the insight that a conventional ICE two-wheeler owner ends up covering up for their scooter's insufficiency at so many places that it is almost as if they are working for the two-wheelers instead of it being the other way round. One of the key visual hooks of the films is the ‘invisible-scooter’ treatment that the brand has used to depict the traditional ICE two-wheelers. This helps the brand in multiple ways; it appeals to all ICE two-wheeler intenders regardless of form-factor, keeps the focus solely on the hassle that owners face while riding conventional scooters, conveys a powerful message about how all conventional two-wheelers are almost identical and thus not noticeable, and, most importantly, it increases the visual importance of the Ather 450X because that is the only vehicle visible in the film despite there being many other vehicles. The films culminate by showing the contrast in the life of the owners with the Ather 450X. The campaign is targeted towards the petrol two-wheeler considerers because the growth in EVs will be fuelled by the movement of people from the ICE vehicle segments for the foreseeable future. Ather Energy debuted its first TV commercial, "BreakThrough" in December 2020, with the goal of encouraging people to break through the status quo and embrace the new world with Ather Energy,” it said further.

For ease of consumption, the film has been crafted in the form of 20-second ads, with a focus on powerful visual treatment and skillful storytelling. The advertisements are being released through a variety of digital venues, including OOT, digital news media, and so on. These amusing and insightful films with a quirky background score were conceptualised, written, and directed by Kishore Iyer, director of Nirvana Films. The entire shoot was entirely done in Bangalore.

