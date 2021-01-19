ASCI clamps down on surrogate ads of 12 liquor companies: Report

The brands have been accused of alluding to banned products in their advertisements

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has banned 12 liquor companies from surrogate advertising, according to a media report. These companies have been pulled up following an investigation for violating the ASCI code.

The advertisers had reportedly failed to convince the Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) that the ads were genuine brand extensions or had cues of the category whose advertising is restricted or prohibited, according to Manisha Kapoor, the Secretary General of ASCI.

She said that these ads that have been pulled up cannot be aired or published unless they are modified.

ASCI received complaints against some of these surrogate ads during IPL. These were being investigated for selling CDs, packaged water, non-alcoholic beverages and merchandising as surrogate for the liquor products.

In the ads, the brands have been accused of alluding to products that are prohibited by the law.

Reports say ASCI has taken up 14 complaints. In two cases, the advertisers voluntarily decided to withdraw their ads. The other 12 who didn't do so were banned from surrogate advertising.

