Any attempt to stifle freedom of commercial speech & expression should be condemned: IAA

In view of the controversy over the Tanishq ad, IAA has urged govt to ensure that businesses are provided a safe environment to communicate their brand advertising messages

In view of Tanishq withdrawing its controversial ad showing interfaith marriage after it received flak on social media, the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) has issued a statement reiterating the need to strengthen and safeguard the fundamental right to express and receive commercial expression as guaranteed in Section 19 (1) (A) of the Constitution of India.



"Any attempt to stifle this should be condemned in the strongest of terms," it said.



"The IAA has always stood for freedom of commercial speech and expression, self-regulation and gender-parity. Our many meaningful initiatives in these areas stand testimony to that commitment. The marcom industry has always used its creative depth to create messages that promote amity, peace and harmony in every area of life and work. . The events which led to the recent Tanishq advertisement being pulled back are very unfortunate. While we respect the opinion of every individual on subjective matters, these should not descend to illegal threats and anti-social behaviour," read the statement.



"We appeal to the concerned governments to take a serious view of such intimidating behaviour and take exemplary action where required to ensure that businesses are provided a safe environment to communicate their brand advertising messages and contribute to economic resurgence of the country," stated IAA.