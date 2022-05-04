ABBYs: Mariota Essery, Jessica Appellaniz, Valerie Madon join international jury panel

The Jury Chair of this year’s Abby Awards is a gamut of stalwarts and world-renowned industry veterans from across the globe and India. The Abby Awards Governing Council appoints three more international jury chairs to top off the highly decorated panel.

Mariota Essery - Executive Creative Director, Doordash

Mariota has worked on a multitude of global award-winning campaigns including Philips, Adidas Football World Cup, North Face, Google and Gatorade. Awards won include Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, Epica Awards, Effies and NY AMEs.

Jessica Appellaniz - Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy Latin America

Jessica is one of the very few women in a creative leading role across Latin America. Jessica was instrumental in winning the first D&AD Pencil for Mexico and has won at Cannes every year since her days as a creative director. Jessica has been a member of the Ogilvy Worldwide Creative Council.

Valerie Madon - Chief Creative Officer Asia, VMLY&R

Valerie has experience in brand building and integrated creative solutions for major brands such as Hewlett-Packard, Procter & Gamble, Singapore Airlines, HSBC, Burger King, VISA. Valerie has made her mark at Cannes, One Show, London International, and has won the Best Of Show and Grand Prix awards.

