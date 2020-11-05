Aakash Edu Services TVC with Yuvraj Singh crosses 30 mn views in YouTube

Setting a record in the field of advertising, the omni-channel campaign titled ‘Success is Waiting’ featuring ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh launched recently by Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) has garnered a whopping 30 million plus views across YouTube since its launch in September 2020, increasing admissions 3-fold for Aakash Digital’s online repeater courses.

The campaign (in 60 second, 30 second and 6 second edits) is for students re-appearing for medical and engineering entrance examinations intending to inspire them to give it another shot.

The TVC garnered 20x growth in terms of direct and organic sessions for Aakash Digital in comparison to the same season last year.

It is currently being aired on leading TV and online channels pan-India including YouTube and OTT platforms. The campaign weaves around the comeback story of Yuvraj Singh capturing the successes and failures of his life to inspire students to take another chance on the road leading towards their goals.

‘The Success is Waiting’ film has received applause on various social media platforms. Coupled with the overwhelming performances by Aakash students in NEET and JEE examinations this year, the campaign had a very positive impact on the students who are motivated to resume their journey with renewed vigour. The message on making a strong come-back has also been appreciated by many renowned cricketers including Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan amplifying the reach of the campaign.

Commenting on the success of the TVC, Aakash Chaudhry, Director and CEO of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) said, “It is heartening to note that our ad campaign has clocked over 30 million views across YouTube since its launch and has led to such a stupendous increase in our admissions. It shows that the campaign has been well received by the audience. Through this campaign, we want to assure the students that we are with them in their struggles and are always ready to assist the aspirants in the best way possible. We would like to re-iterate the fact that everyone cannot taste success every time, but one shouldn’t feel disheartened.”