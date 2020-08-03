82.5 Communications launches TVC series for Maithan Steel TMT Bar

The 360-degree campaign done in collaboration with Graphixstory will be led by television & digital platforms

Maithan Steel &Power Ltd was one of the first steel plants to get the nod to selectively restart operations in the first phase of the relaxation of the lockdown arising as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Resuming their focus on strengthening their presence and setting fresh horizons for the business, the company has launched a set of novel television commercials expounding the Maithan TMT 600philosophy of being “Nirmaan ka Maandand” brought alive by the brand mascot, the Maithan Man. In fact, use of a brand mascot is a bold approach in itself in the category, at a time when many brands in this sector rely heavily on star value of their brand ambassadors.

The brand’s recent TVC talks about the quality and state-of-the-art technology that makes Maithan TMT 600 standtall compared to conventional TMT Bars, by providing best-in-class value.

Conceptualised by 82.5 Communications, and brought to life by Graphixstory Pvt Ltd, the very first TVC has gone live in multiple languages - Hindi, Bengali and Assamese – in markets in Eastern India.

The 360-degree campaign will be led by television and digital platforms including YouTube & Social Media.

According to Madhur Agarwalla, Director, Maithan Steel & Power, “The objective of the campaign was very clearly laid out - the end consumers as Individual Home Builders should be aware of the brand Maithan TMT 600 - the salient properties of Maithan TMT 600 was extremely well narrated and visually established by our creative team through a series of 5 films using our visual assets. The market response so far has been very positive."

Mayur Varma, Executive Creative Director, 82.5 Communications, says: “The importance of identity building in categories like TMT steel is of ultimate importance. Maithan Man will help us in that endeavor.”

According to Surajit Majhi, Founder at Graphixstory Pvt Ltd, “Our very first collaboration with 82.5 & Maithan was absolutely exciting and fulfilling. The TVC’s were done using 3D animation and it gave us all those flexibilities in terms of color, texture, movements and look and feel which were required to communicate Maithan's brand values to stand out from the clutter.”