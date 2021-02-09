Wizikey onboards Sarah Maxwell as Investor & Advisor

Wizikey has announced the appointment of Sarah Maxwell , Ex-Uber and Ex-Blockchain.com, as an Investor and Advisor. As a communications veteran, her guidance will play a critical role as the company expands its engagements in the global PR and communications SaaS space.

The need for effective communications software is more pressing than ever as businesses look to reach customers and audiences all over the world. Wizikey’s innovative data-driven approach removes the friction that many marketing communications teams face and enables them to engage with reporters across multiple regions directly from a single interface. In the past year, the startup has achieved unprecedented growth and counts many Fortune 500 companies and global tech unicorns amongst its loyal customer-base. Wizikey has received an impressive growth in the past one year, validating the need for PR-SAAS in the APAC region.

The addition of Sarah as an Advisor comes at a time when the company looks to build upon its early success. Sarah brings with her more than a decade’s worth of communications experience and is recognized as one of the top PR people in tech. She’s spent much of her career leading PR for emerging technologies and consumer apps that millions of people use daily, from Uber to the App Stores. Sarah was first introduced to Wizikey while she was VP of Marketing, Communications, and Expansion at Blockchain.com. At the time she was searching for a PR software tool to support their global expansion efforts and was able to test the product in its infancy.

“Wizikey is the PR solution that I have long dreamed for. I was immediately bought into the vision and have been impressed with the founding team’s passion and resilience as they’ve successfully navigated these challenging times. They’ve built an incredible product that is re-imagining the art of Public Relations while addressing an immediate gap in the market. I look forward to working alongside the team as we rapidly expand into more countries and take Wizikey to the next level,” said Sarah Maxwell, Wizikey’s new Advisor and first US Investor.

“At Wizikey, we aim to build what customers really want. And the biggest testimony for the same is when a customer becomes your investor and adviser. With Sarah’s experience, we aim to build Wizikey into a global business and a product which caters to the USD 90 Billion Global Communications Industry,” said Aakriti Bhargava, Co-Founder of Wizikey.

Commenting on the development, Anshul Sushil, CEO & Co-Founder, Wizikey, said, “At Wizikey, we have always been excited about the prospects of going global. Over the years, having worked with companies in India and the US, we have realised that the potential and need for PR Software is huge, not only in India but also across the globe. With Sarah’s knowledge of the global media market, we are extremely thrilled to expand our horizon and move our possibilities.We are thankful to her for the trust she has shown in us, as her involvement reaffirms our business model and makes us believe that with her mentorship, we are ready to venture out into larger and wider markets.”

The media landscape is evolving and Wizikey’s proprietary data-driven approach enables companies and PR professionals the unique insights to effectively tailor their communications outreach. Wizikey introduced a first of its kind metric - Earned Media Authority(EMA), an indicator of share of voice in a competitive landscape. Through the platform, customers have seen an 25% to 125% increase in EMA and a 3x increase in reporter interactions.

