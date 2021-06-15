Tute Consult appoints Shweta Mehrotra as Strategy Head

Tute Consult, an integrated marcom and PR agency strengthens their leadership with the appointment of Shweta Mehrotra as their Strategy Head. Shweta’s vast repertoire of experience will help build and strengthen the D2C and traditional businesses in the paid, owned and earned services offered by Tute. Shweta will be working closely with Komal Lath, Founder of Tute Consult and oversee strategies and operations across the board.

In her career spanning over 18 years, Shweta has managed clients from a wide variety of sectors including fashion, beauty, FMCG, aviation, technology, real estate, ecommerce, hospitality, F&B, media and entertainment, telecom and many more. In the past, she has worked at Good Relations India, Lintas Live, Avian Media and MSL Group amongst others and led highly successful and award-winning campaigns for clients. Prior to joining Tute Consult, she was consulting with multiple companies including Ogilvy and The Prophets PR. She also teaches PR and Communications at SCoRe (School of Communication and Reputation) and in the past has been connected with EMDI and University of Madras.

Talking about her new role, Shweta Mehrotra, Strategy Head, Tute Consult, said, “I can proudly say that I have been a very integral part of the evolving PR ecosystem from the time we used to send faxes to the time where we now have multiple means of outreach. And over these years, I have seen how businesses look for a more integrated communications approach. Tute Consult has a highly efficient, smart and professional team of young individuals who lead this vision along with Komal. Tute today is redefining communication, innovating, integrating, and delivering in every aspect that makes for a growing marcom agency. Having worked with leading agencies in the past and then having provided independent consultancy services, this role is going to come with interesting challenges and new learnings. I am looking forward to servicing the varied range of clients and managing the dynamic teams while expanding the business to help it reach newer heights.”

Adding on, Komal Lath, Founder, Tute Consult said, “Shweta comes to us at a very crucial juncture where growth, learning and creativity intersect. In our dynamic field, we always want people with rich experience who can grow the vision and create their own benchmarks. This relationship is sure to be a long and lovely one.”

