The Mavericks India wins communications mandate for Yellow.ai

The Mavericks India - a reputation management advisory firm announced that it has won the national communications mandate for Yellow.ai, a Conversational CX automation platform. The company, which is known for its differentiated and elevated customer experience automation solutions was founded in 2016 and is headquartered out of Bangalore in India and California in the US.

As part of the engagement, The Mavericks will develop the communications strategy for the brand as well as conceive and execute integrated communication campaigns targeted at yellow.ai’s diverse stakeholder ecosystem, across all communication channels.

Confirming the appointment, Vartika Verma, Global VP, Marketing, said, “We are delighted to partner with The Mavericks in our journey towards building Yellow.ai as a leading global technology brand. Ever since we embarked on our journey of being an automation-first CX platform, we wanted to partner with a forward-thinking agency that identified with our passion and vision. Over the course of our interactions, we found the team at The Mavericks to be creative and collaborative and they demonstrated a deep understanding of the category and our business. We believe that this partnership will help strengthen the brand and we look forward to doing some extraordinary work together.”

On winning the PR mandate, Chetan Mahajan, CEO, The Mavericks, said, “The pandemic has pushed AI-led transformation into top gear and brands like yellow.ai are going to be at the helm of this incredible growth story. At The Mavericks, we believe disruptive brands like yellow.ai deserve a future-focused communication strategy that involves impactful story-telling through diverse mediums. We look forward to working very closely with the team at yellow.ai to develop campaigns that will help build resonance across the stakeholder ecosystem.”

