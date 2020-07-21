Teamwork Communications Group bags PR mandate of Nova IVF Fertility

Teamwork Communications Group has been selected as the PR and communications partner of Nova IVF Fertility (NIF), a leading IVF and advanced fertility treatment providing chain with a pan India presence. As in charge of its media initiatives, Teamwork will be responsible for devising a creative and engaging strategy for Nova’s fertility treatment centres.

Teamwork Group won the account after a multi-agency pitch followed by a competitive bidding process. The mandate for Nova IVF Fertility will be managed by the Delhi office of the agency with adequate support from its nationwide team and associates to ensure strong positioning and greater visibility of the brand among targeted audiences.

“At Nova IVF Fertility, our constant endeavour is to provide the most advanced Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) available to Indian couples seeking fertility solutions. India has seen a significant rise in the number of patients opting for infertility treatments. However, lack of awareness and taboo associated with the subject still prevents many couples from seeking help. In our efforts to address these issues and further expand the reach of our solutions, we are delighted to bring aboard Teamwork Communications. We are sure their expertise will help us establish a focused communication approach, reach out to more people and create better awareness,” said Mr Shobhit Agarwal, CEO, Nova IVF Fertility.

Teamwork Group has wide-ranging experience in the field of building and managing communication strategies for healthcare institutions. The agency, which completed a decade in its business, has been serving as a communication partner for a series of premium healthcare institutions across India including Columbia Asia, Paras Healthcare, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Apollo TeleHealth, Jindal Naturecure Institute and Motherhood Hospital.

Commenting on winning the PR mandate for Nova IVF, Ms Nikky Gupta, Co-Founder and Director, Teamwork Communication Group, said, “We are honored to be selected as the strategic communications partner for Nova IVF Fertility, a renowned organisation which has built its distinct identity in the field of infertility treatment in India. As a team, we deeply understand the needs and communication strategies required for different organizations. Our endeavour will be to devise sustainable communication campaigns that help raise awareness about infertility treatments among end consumers on the one hand and establish the organization as a major thought leader in the fertility space on the other hand”.

As a PR agency, Teamwork Communication group will offer an entire gamut of services including strategic counselling and planning, media relations, crisis management, advocacy and integrated campaign development for the organisation.

Established in 2009, Teamwork Communication Group is India’s premier engagement focused specialty media relations and communication advisory. Over the past 10 years, Teamwork Group has crafted successful media campaigns and awareness drives for multiple clients including state governments of Delhi, Kerala and Jharkhand to further their cultural, educational and tourism promotion goals. The agency also worked with GSTN, the technological backbone of Goods & Services Tax during the country’s historic transition to the new taxation regime. It has also been associated with leading healthcare organizations such as Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Paras Healthcare, Columbia Asia Hospitals, Fortis Hospitals, among others.

The group comprises of some of the highly specialized divisions that cater to diversify clientele ranging from healthcare, education, lifestyle, corporate to start-ups.