Team Pumpkin bags PR and performance marketing mandate of Samvedna Senior Care

Team Pumpkin, a 360-degrees brand solution and public relations agency, has been appointed the PR and performance marketing mandate of Samvedna Senior Care. They will be involved in the planning and execution of communication and performance marketing strategy for the brand.

Established in 2013, Samvedna Senior Care services, based out of Delhi NCR have been designed to cater to the physical and mental health and overall well-being of the elderly. Through their services, they help the elderly in living an active and independent lifestyle, in the comfort of their home and community. Samvedna provides elder home care services and online programs. Samvedna Senior Care has been recognized as one of the ‘25 Best Social Enterprises’ as a part of Yes I am the Change initiative by Yes Bank.

Speaking on the partnership, Archana Sharma, Founder & Managing Director, Samvedna Senior Care, “Samvedna Senior Care is on a mission to provide the best-in-class senior care services for the elderly and delighted to partner with Team Pumpkin, they will be helping us to achieve our goals via their communication and strategies.”

Commenting on the mandate, Sandeep Singh Saini, Business Head - North, Team Pumpkin adds, “Since 2019, we have been helping Samvedna Senior Care, scale-up their business and brand visibility with our SEO services. Furthermore, as a business goal, we look forward to enhancing their brand presence and sales with our performance marketing & PR strategy for groundbreaking results.”

Founded in 2012, Team Pumpkin provides digital marketing services that are not limited to digital strategy consulting, search engine optimization, social media management, mobile app development, web development, and content marketing. The company’s client portfolio is vast and includes brands like Tata Steel, ITC Foods, MamyPoko Pants, Prega News, Columbia Asia Hospitals, Paytm Money, Mahindra First Choice Services, and Network18 among others.

