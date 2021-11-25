Sunaina Jairath joins CRED as Communications Lead

Prior to this, Jairath contributed to Perfect Relations where she worked for more than 17 years

Updated: Nov 25, 2021 1:21 PM
Sunaina Jairath

Sunaina Jairath has joined CRED as Communications Lead. Earlier, she contributed to Perfect Relations where she worked for more than 17 years as Director Strategy & Public Policy. 

Jairath has 18+ years of experience in communication consultancy, Public Relations, and Media Management. Her other specialties are in Policy communication, Crisis communication, Entry strategies, Corporate Reputation Management , Project Planning, Issue Management, Public Affairs and Government Relations, and D&I.

Before joining Perfect Relations, Jairath was associated with agencies like IMAGE PR, Image Inc., Convergys, and Destiji.

