Sunaina Jairath joins CRED as Communications Lead

Prior to this, Jairath contributed to Perfect Relations where she worked for more than 17 years

Sunaina Jairath has joined CRED as Communications Lead. Earlier, she contributed to Perfect Relations where she worked for more than 17 years as Director Strategy & Public Policy.

Jairath has 18+ years of experience in communication consultancy, Public Relations, and Media Management. Her other specialties are in Policy communication, Crisis communication, Entry strategies, Corporate Reputation Management , Project Planning, Issue Management, Public Affairs and Government Relations, and D&I.

Before joining Perfect Relations, Jairath was associated with agencies like IMAGE PR, Image Inc., Convergys, and Destiji.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)