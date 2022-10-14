SPRD bags PR mandate for experiential marketing firm Wubba Lubba Dub Dub

SPRD will manage industry alliances and help the client in building thought leadership

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 14, 2022
SPRD

SPRD has been picked as the Public Relations, Digital & Communications Consultancy for Bengaluru-based meme marketing company, Wubba Lubba Dub Dub (WLDD).

Commenting on the mandate win, Asif Upadhye, Director at SPRD, states, “In a world full of routines, people seek solace in 'memes'. It’s a fun as well as challenging way to accomplish customer retention strategies by deepening the connection with your audiences. We are definitely looking forward to unfolding what this collaboration beholds.”

Creating a meme revolution in India, WLDD has helped several businesses to break through the clutter via snackable and entertaining communication models. With relatable content, they’ve introduced meme marketing to over 100+ brands so far, and have expanded their horizon as a leader in digital assets. “Everything your audience sees online leaves an imprint on them, and through an extension of tech products, our aim is to showcase how this industry can continue to be profitable, number-driven, and accessible for all. We're committed to solidifying our impressions and communications with this partnership,” added Arihant Jain, CEO at WLDD.

