Sony Shetty joins CleverTap as Director - PR & Analyst Relations

Shetty was earlier associated with Wipro as Corporate Communicator

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 18, 2022 11:29 AM
Sony Shetty

Sony Shetty has joined CleverTap as Director – Public Relations & Analyst Relations.

Earlier, she was associated with Wipro Limited as Corporate Communicator.

Shetty announced her move on LinkedIn saying, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Director - Public Relations & Analyst Relations at CleverTap.”

An adept Public Relations professional with wide-ranging experience in strategic planning, communications and implementation, Shetty has positioned and publicized many leading brands, targeting varied audiences. She has also contributed to agencies and corporates like Janaagraha Centre of Citizenship and Democracy, Gartner and 20:20 MEDIA.

