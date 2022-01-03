Rajiv Banerjee quits HDFC Bank as SVP & Head–Corporate Communications

Rajiv Banerjee has quit as SVP & Vertical Head–Corporate Communications at HDFC Bank. He decided to move on after being with the company for over nine years.

Banerjee is a seasoned strategic communication professional with well-rounded experience as a journalist in print, television and digital for 15 years and as a reputation management expert at HDFC Bank for the past 9 years.

At HDFC Bank, Banerjee was a go-to person in the corporate communication team on Reputation for strategic businesses and functions like Digital Banking, Retail Assets, CSR, Corporate Banking, Branch Banking, SLI, Marketing, HR and Information Security.

Banerjee has a diversified experience in both, media organizations and corporates like Economic Times, Brand Equity, Financial Express, NetScribes, United Television (UTV), Hinduja Media and Beacon Television.

