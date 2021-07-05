'Prevailing wisdom says difficult thoughts & feelings have no place at office'

The second edition of the digital ‘Women Achievers Summit and Awards 2021’ held on 2nd July had panellists who discussed the shifting communication patterns. It also had some keynote sessions from influential leaders of the industry.

The last keynote session was addressed by Dr Oumaya Akbil B. Belakbil, Doctor of Clinical Psychology. She spoke on the topic, Emotional Agility a Key Skill to Achieving Success Facing Change.

Belakbil started the session with her presentation that showed that everyone is presently facing a peculiar time, which is very hard and stressful. “No one has lived a stress-free life since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. We cannot really talk about stress-free. I really want to talk about stress-friendly, and to talk about stress-friendly, there are a lot of indifferent psychological functions. One of them is emotional agility.”

“As I work with my clients, I can observe a broad range of emotions listening to them sharing how their lives have been upside down since the outburst of Covid-19. Some are embracing what is ahead, and others feel the grief for what our normal lives used to hold for us. The forecasts give us an outlook that make it seem that normal will be gone for an extended period of time” she added.

Talking about enhancing emotional agility, Belakbil mentioned three factors that the current situation is mainly rooted in. She said, “The three main factors are our beliefs, our experiences, and our assumptions. As we can’t change the circumstances, being able to adjust our frame of reference and to choose how we react to this situation is where our personal power lies. This is something that really applies on every single level of our daily lives.”

Speaking about the effect of modern psychology on one’s belief system, Belakbil said, “Modern psychology underlines how our belief systems impact our own abilities and potential, fuelling our behaviour and predicting our success.” She mentioned about Carol Dweck, a psychologist, whose theory focuses on the power of beliefs, both conscious and unconscious.

Belakbil also addressed stress as a radar where she said, “Stress can be a sign that we are doing things of value, and a lack of stress can be a sign of boredom, atrophy, and disengagement. It is often during the times of greatest growth and learning that we experience stress, and many of life’s joys are also stressful.”

Belakbil added, “All healthy human beings have an inner stream of thoughts and feelings that include criticism, doubt, stress, and fear. That is just exactly what our minds need to do. That is the job they are designed to do. I believe that every woman will say that is exactly what we do.”

Belakbil mentioned that emotional agility is both a practical set of tools and a means of building resilience. She said, “It’s a pathway where individuals can stop ignoring or being beaten by their stress and learn to become more comfortable with feeling uncomfortable.”

Dr Oumaya Belakbil further said, “The prevailing wisdom says that difficult thoughts and feelings have no place at the office.”

She concluded her session by saying, “Accessing mental health is not due to gender disparity, it is more due to not accessing because of the lack of means.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)