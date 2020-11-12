PRCAI elects new executive committee for 2020-2022

Among the elected members are Atul Sharma, President, PRCAI; Kunal Kishore Sinha, Vice President, PRCAI and Sunayna Malik, Secretary, PRCAI

The Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) has announced its new executive committee for the period 2020-22.

Elections for the executive posts of PRCAI 2020-22 held in the first week of November 2020 witnessed an impressive participation from the members and the results were announced in a virtual address by Secretary General Jayoti Lahiri and independent election auditor Sharif D Rangnekar.

The elected members are:

• President, PRCAI: Atul Sharma, MD - Ruder Finn India

• Vice President, PRCAI: Kunal Kishore Sinha, Co-founder- Value 360

• Secretary, PRCAI: Sunayna Malik, MD -India & Senior VP, APAC, Archetype

The elected regional chapter chairpersons are:

• Chairperson North: Vineet Handa, Founder & CEO - Kaizzen PR Services

• Chairperson South : Prasad Karat, Associate VP -The PRactice

• Chairperson West : Girish Huria, Executive VP - Avian WE

• Chairperson East : Rakesh Ranjan, Founder & Director, Imagicaa Ventures

Two of the positions, Secretary of PRCAI and Chairperson South were elected unopposed.