PR Professionals appoints Sanjay Singh as Senior Vice President
Before joining PR Professionals, Singh served as a Partner and Vice President at SPAG-FINN Partners
PR Professionals (PRP), the flagship of the PRP Group, has appointed Sanjay Singh as Senior Vice President. With an extensive experience of about 25 years across agencies, corporates, and media houses, he will be based out of PRP’s headquarters in Gurugram. Sanjay’s core expertise includes Strategic Communications, Government Relations, Public Advocacy, Media Relations, and Crisis Communications. In this role as SVP, he will be responsible for overseeing PRP’s operations in India with a focus on overall client engagement and media relations.
Before joining PR Professionals, Mr. Singh served as a Partner and Vice President at SPAG-FINN Partners. An Economics graduate and a postgraduate in English literature, he started his career as a journalist with The Times of India and later worked with IANS, Statesman, Financial Express, and The New Indian Express, to name a few. He then joined ADFACTORS PR and has also worked with Concept PR.
Speaking on the appointment, Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director of PR Professionals, said’’ We are glad to have Sanjay Singh join our team. His appointed has further strengthened our leadership team and I am sure his wealth of experience will be an invaluable addition to PRP’s growth story”
Sharing his excitement on joining PRP, Mr Singh, “I am delighted to be part of the growth journey at PRP. I look forward to strengthening our business further and exploring new territories”.
PRP has been on a spree to strengthen its leadership team and has recently appointed many senior industry professionals. Earlier this year, Praveen Singh was appointed as the Associate Vice President. With over 18 years of experience, he has worked with Sahara India, Adfactors PR, and Integrated Brandcomm Pvt. Ltd. Before entering the public relations industry, Praveen worked for media outlets such as The Financial Express and The Press Trust of India.
PRP appointed Sunil Pandey as the General Manager to further enhance its leadership team in Bihar. With 25 years of journalism experience, Pandey has worked with publications like Rashtriya Sahara, Sahara Samay, and ETV Bharat.
To strengthen its leadership team in the financial capital, industry leader Suresh Rathod was appointed Senior Vice President – West. With over 20 years of experience in PR, corporate communications, and crisis management, Rathod has worked with leading corporates and PR agencies, including Nahar Group, Omkar Realtors, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, and Concept Communications. Additionally, he has served as a communication strategist for GVK, Microsoft, Hyundai, CEAT, JSW Group, and Bajaj Auto. Suresh is based out of PRP’s Mumbai office.
Other recent appointments include Ms. Bornali Ghosh as Associate Account Director. With over 13 years of experience, Bornali specializes in PR for the healthcare and pharmacy sector. She has worked with leading agencies like SPAG Asia, ADFACTORS PR, and Concept PR. In an expansion of its content team, PRP also appointed Ramakant Chaudhary as DGM-Content. Before joining PRP, he worked with Financial Express. With over 16 years of experience, he has also been associated with leading media publications such as The Times of India, Mint, Hindustan Times, and The Pioneer, among others."
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m PR & Corp Comm 30 Under 30: Jury shortlists from 120+ entries
The jury was chaired by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor in Chief, BW Businessworld and Nandini Chatterjee, chief marketing and communications officer, PwC India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 3:11 PM | 2 min read
The jury meet for the 3rd edition of exchange4media India PR and Corporate Communications 30 Under 30 Awards, 2023 took place virtually on Saturday, August 5, 2023. There were over 120 entries for the jury panel to pick from.
The 30 Under 30 Awards identify and honour next generation leaders, including promising professionals, entrepreneurs, game-changers and achievers of the industry. e4m PR and Corp Comm 30 under 30 Summit will deliberate on the new age communication strategy.
The jury was chaired by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor in Chief, BW Businessworld and Nandini Chatterjee, chief marketing and communications officer, PwC India. The other noted members of the jury included Ashim Gupta, chief brand and communications Officer, Spark Minda Group; Arun Arora, director - head and director - strategy and communications, Mavyn.in and Chetak Foundation; Ashutosh Sharma, global head of corporate communications and corporate affairs, HCL Technology; Anand Vaidya, global lead – PR and corporate communications, WebEngage; Anand Prakash, senior group head, Adfactors PR; Bhaskar Majumdar, head - corporate affairs, communications, CSR and digital, Egis in India; Bhawna Gupta, director – client relations. Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Ekta Bhaskar, global head – corporate communications, BLS International; Jagruti Kirloskar Saxena, SVP and head - corporate marketing and communications, ANAROCK; Jyotsna Dash Nanda, AVP – corporate communications, DS Group; Neha Bajaj, founder and director, Scroll Mantra; Pradeep Wadhwa, founder and principal, Kritical Edge Consulting Pvt. Ltd.; Priya Bellani, associate account director, 80 dB Communications; Rajat Chandihok, senior vice president, Concept PR; Smita Khanna, chief operating officer, Newton Consulting; Tanmana Rath, The Good Edge and Tarunjeet Rattan, managing partner, Nucleus PR.
The selection was made on the basis of leadership, accomplishments statement, future potential and proven contribution to the industry. Some of the best minds in the public relations and corporate communications space debated on who should make the final cut in intense discussions that lasted for nearly five hours. For the virtual jury process, the grand jury was divided into two groups to judge all the nominations diligently.
The jury members carefully evaluated the entrants who had a clear vision of their work, their presentation, nature of articulation of their work and accomplishments. Along with the forms, the jury went through the video presentations sent by the nominees for better assessment.
The name of the winners will be announced at the e4m PR & Corp Comm 30 Under 30 Conference and Awards 2023 soon.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'AI can simulate PR scenarios, helping professionals acquire practical experience'
Madhukar Kumar, Founder and Chief Strategist, of Grey Cell Public Relations, talks about AI being an invaluable mentor in the PR industry
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 1:23 PM | 4 min read
It is essential for organisations to not only train young professionals but also manage them appropriately. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into their work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. With the advent of artificial intelligence, young professionals are turning towards AI for mentorship and guidance.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Madhukar Kumar, Founder and Chief Strategist, Grey Cell Public Relations, where he talked about AI being an invaluable mentor in the PR industry and how it delivers instant feedback, facilitating continuous improvement.
Excerpts:
PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what does the current generation lack?
We certainly value the innovative and enterprising spirit that new talent brings to the PR industry, but we've also observed some areas of deficiency. These include patience, discipline and comprehensive technological knowledge. While young professionals are often adept with digital tools and offer a fresh perspective, they sometimes lack a deep understanding of business fundamentals or substantial, hands-on experience in managing complex scenarios. They may not fully grasp the intricacies of unique business problems. Although highly digitally savvy, their abilities to communicate effectively in person or build strong relationships may be underdeveloped due to over-reliance on technology. They may also struggle to balance the dynamic, rapidly evolving nature of the digital world with the requirement for long-term strategic planning in the PR industry. Lastly, they may lack the patience and perseverance necessary for long-term success, as they are more accustomed to the immediate gratification of the digital age.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
At Grey Cell PR, we take talent retention very seriously and consider it a significant challenge. Our approach involves empowering our employees by providing task and client variety, ample freedom and job enrichment. We've found these measures greatly assist in talent retention. Beyond this, we're investigating further solutions to address pay challenges, such as flexible working hours, remote work opportunities and health benefits. We're also working on increasing the transparency and fairness of our pay practices.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
There are indeed several additional industry challenges. For instance, a shortage of experienced professionals for guidance and training and a disproportionate focus on media coverage rather than comprehensive reputation management and understanding the true complexities of PR work. Constant evolution of the media landscape is another hurdle, as it necessitates continual learning and adaptation, which can be overwhelming. The proliferation of misinformation and 'fake news' complicates the PR industry further, necessitating vigilance and proactivity in managing client reputations. The expectation for instantaneous response in our digital age also poses a significant strain, potentially leading to professional burnout.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
AI is proving to be an invaluable mentor in the PR industry. It offers real-time insights into emerging trends, consumer behaviour and media performance, aiding young professionals in adapting to industry norms. AI eliminates the need to rely solely on senior colleagues for guidance, providing real-time feedback and guidance. AI tools also support personalised learning and development programs, allowing professionals to enhance their skills at a pace that suits them. These tools deliver instant feedback, facilitating continuous improvement. Furthermore, AI can simulate various PR scenarios, enabling professionals to acquire practical experience and learn from their mistakes in a risk-free environment.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
At Grey Cell PR, we place great importance on our mentorship program. Each team leader is tasked with guiding junior members in a structured manner, with explicit deliverables outlined. Whether it's pitching stories, writing content, crafting presentations or managing crisis communications, our mentors guide each team member effectively. We also foster an open culture in which even the most junior team member can approach the most senior member without any difficulty or hindrance.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Building expertise in PR requires dedication & willingness to learn and adapt over time’
Dilip Yadav, co-founder, First Partners, shares how agencies are increasingly prioritising mentorship programmes as they recognise the value of transformational learning
By Ruchika Jha | Aug 7, 2023 5:53 PM | 5 min read
It is essential for organisations not only to train young professionals but also to manage them virtuously. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. Along with the organisations, it is now seen that with the advent of AI, the young pros are more inclined towards it in order to seek help.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Dilip Yadav, co-founder, First Partners, shares how agencies are increasingly prioritising mentorship programmes as they recognise the value of transformational learning.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
In the communications sector today, there is no denying the fact that the current generation brings many positive attributes to the table, including being bright, aware, and attuned to current trends. They possess ambition, strive for rapid success, and exhibit creativity and innovation in their approach to work.
However, there are certain factors where the current generation may fall short. One such area is the acceptance that the path to success can be arduous and require hard work, even becoming mundane at times. Another aspect that the current generation may lack is its ability for the necessary structured planning and execution. Additionally, there may be a tendency to prioritise self-interest over teamwork and enterprise. Cultivating a mindset that values the chain of command and recognises the importance of collaboration and working towards collective goals can enhance professional growth and overall success in the PR industry.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
While fair compensation is certainly an important aspect, companies are recognising that it is not the sole determining factor for talent retention, particularly with the impatient nature of Generation Z. A key consideration is the sense of self-worth that employees derive from their work. This encompasses factors such as the opportunity to engage in meaningful work, achieve success in their roles, receive recognition for their contributions and be treated fairly and equally. Aligning the company's value system with that of the employees also plays a crucial role in fostering a sense of belonging and satisfaction.
Also, mentoring programs have emerged as an effective tool for talent retention. Providing guidance and support to employees through mentorship helps create a loyal and engaged workforce.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
PR professionals face unique challenges compared to other industries. One crucial skill that sets them apart is the ability to handle multiple variables simultaneously. Uncertainty in achieving desired outcomes despite putting in inputs is a common occurrence in PR. Mastering the art of controlling these variables requires skill and experience, which takes time to develop.
A significant challenge faced by the PR industry is the lack of patience among young professionals to hone this skill. Building expertise in PR requires dedication and a willingness to learn and adapt over time. Additionally, the availability of alternative career options in industries like IT, which offer more predictable and process-driven roles, attracts bright talent away from the PR field.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising various industries, including PR. While AI can automate certain tasks and provide valuable insights, its role as a mentor in helping young professionals adapt to industry norms is limited. Traditionally, PR has been perceived as an art form, with the belief that only those with innate artistic abilities can excel in the field. However, AI has shown that art can be generated using generative AI techniques, challenging this notion. Certain sub-tasks in PR, such as data gathering, sentiment analysis and creating visual or audio-visual content, can be performed by AI tools and applications.
However, the role of AI in mentorship is limited. AI algorithms, including those developed by OpenAI, come with disclaimers stating that their guidance cannot replace the recommendations of an expert. Mentorship inherently involves guidance and support from experienced individuals who can provide personalised insights, advice and industry knowledge. The expertise, experience and nuanced understanding of human behaviour and communication that mentors bring cannot be fully replaced by AI.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
Mentorship programs in agencies are crucial for talent development in the PR industry. Agencies serve as fertile grounds for nurturing and learning, as evidenced by the numerous success stories of professionals who have risen to coveted positions in corporate communications after starting their careers in agencies. It is not uncommon to see professionals change jobs as cohorts of mentors and mentees.
Recognising the value of transformational learning, agencies are increasingly prioritising mentorship programmes. Senior members of the team are entrusted with the responsibility of mentoring, realising the impact it can have on talent growth and overall agency success. These mentorship programs facilitate knowledge transfer, continuous learning, skill development and the cultivation of a supportive and collaborative culture within agencies. These programs play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of PR professionals and ensuring the longevity and success of agencies in the ever-evolving industry.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Banali Banerjee joins Northern Arc Capital as Deputy VP – Marketing and Communications
Prior to this, she was associated with Adfactors PR as Senior Account Manager
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 5:33 PM | 1 min read
Banali Banerjee has joined Northern Arc Capital as Deputy Vice President – Marketing and Communications.
Prior to joining the company, she was associated with Adfactors PR as Senior Account Manager.
With an overall 10 years of multifaceted expertise in journalism and public relations consulting, Banerjee has handled projects that included reputation management, brand building, crisis communication and strategic alliances with clients across sectors.
She has contributed to organisations such as Paradigm Shift PR, Cafemutual and VIP (Vishwamitra India Pariwar) news channel.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m PR & Corp Comm 30 Under 30: Jurors to shortlist from 120+ entries
The award will honour brightest professionals, entrepreneurs, game changers and achievers of the industry under the age 30
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 5, 2023 8:50 AM | 2 min read
The jury meet for the 3rd edition of ‘e4m PR and Corp Comm 30 Under 30’ will take place virtually today - August 5, 2023. Out of 120+ entries received, the shortlisted ones will be showcased at the grand event. The e4m PR and Corp Comm 30 Under 30 awards will recognise and honour brightest professionals, entrepreneurs, game changers and achievers of the industry under the age 30. The panel will examine on the aspects of communication along with agility, technology, human interface and mentorship.
This year, Nandini Chatterjee, chief marketing and communications officer, PwC India and Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media and BW Businessworld, will grace the jury chair. The other members of the grand jury are: Ashim Gupta, chief brand and communications Officer, Spark Minda Group; Arun Arora, director - head and director - strategy and communications, Mavyn.in and Chetak Foundation; Ashutosh Sharma, global head of corporate communications and corporate affairs, HCL Technology; Anand Vaidya, global lead – PR and corporate communications, WebEngage; Anand Prakash, senior group head, Adfactors PR; Bhaskar Majumdar, head - corporate affairs, communications, CSR and digital, Egis in India; Bhawna Gupta, director – client relations. Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Ekta Bhaskar, global head – corporate communications, BLS International; Jagruti Kirloskar Saxena, SVP and head - corporate marketing and communications, ANAROCK; Jyotsna Dash Nanda, AVP – corporate communications, DS Group; Neha Bajaj, founder and director, Scroll Mantra; Pradeep Wadhwa, founder and principal, Kritical Edge Consulting Pvt. Ltd.; Priya Bellani, associate account director, 80 dB Communications; Rajat Chandihok, senior vice president, Concept PR; Smita Khanna, chief operating officer, Newton Consulting; Tanmana Rath, The Good Edge and Tarunjeet Rattan, managing partner, Nucleus PR.
The grand jury will look into the nominations on several aspects like leadership, accomplishments, future potential, and contribution to the industry. For the virtual jury process, the grand jury will be divided into two groups - Group A and Group B - with one jury chair in each virtual room to judge all the nominations diligently.
The final awardees will be unveiled and felicitated on the day of the summit and awards ceremony.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ANAROCK names Jagruti Saxena as SVP & Head - Marketing and Communications
She was previously associated with MSD Pharmaceuticals
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 11:37 AM | 1 min read
ANAROCK has named Jagruti Saxena as its Senior Vice President and Head – Marketing and Communications.
She was previously associated with MSD Pharmaceuticals, leading Corporate Communications for India.
A marketing and communications leader with two decades of diversified industry experience across Pharma, Consulting, BFSI, Logistics and Automation, Jagruti has contributed to MNC’s like Boehringer Ingelheim, ZS Consulting, HSBC, DHL, ICICI Lombard and Honeywell.
ANAROCK is a leading international property consultancy company that delivers comprehensive real estate services to a large and diversified client base including developers, corporates, financial institutions, government, and individuals.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Shivanjali Singh joins Cairn Oil and Gas as Chief Corporate Communications Officer
Prior to this, she was associated with Vodafone Idea
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 9:41 AM | 1 min read
Shivanjali Singh has joined Cairn Oil and Gas as Chief Corporate Communications Officer.
Prior to joining the company, she was associated with Vodafone Idea.
Singh announced her move on LinkedIn saying, “Happy to share that I have joined Cairn Oil and Gas, part of Vedanta Group, as the Chief Corporate Communication Officer, starting this month. In my new role, I have the exciting opportunity to help the organisation deliver on its commitment to the national cause of building #atmanirbharbharat through self-reliance in the energy sector. The spirit and passion of the people here to explore and produce energy for keeping the country running, is infectious! Excited to be on this team comprising of the best talent from India and across the world. I’m fuelled up for this new journey ahead!”
Singh is a seasoned professional with 20 years of work experience in corporate reputation management, product and brand building through PR, stakeholder communication incl., internal communication, issues management, crisis communication etc.
She also contributed to organisations such as NIIT, TBWA India PR and Perfect Relations.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube