ORRA assigns PR duties to PR Pundit

Diamond jewellery brand ORRA has appointed PR Pundit as its communication partners in India.

Speaking on the appointment, Cecil de Santa Maria COO, ORRA said, “ORRA has always firmly believed in the power of PR to drive brand imagery. We are pleased to have on board PR Pundit as our PR partners and having seen their capabilities and commitment, we are sure of effectively using PR to achieve our company goals.”

Commenting on the win, Noopur Sharma, Partner Director, PR Pundit, said, "We are excited to be chosen as the PR partner for ORRA, the leader in the diamond jewellery category. We foresee our role in raising the momentum by further strengthening the sparkle and appeal for ORRA. We aim as always to be proactive, thoughtful and effective partners providing knowledgeable counsel and an unwavering dedication to the execution of the PR outreach expected of us.”

ORRA has 39 stores across 22 cities.