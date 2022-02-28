ON PURPOSE onboards David Gallagher as Advisor

ON PURPOSE has announced that David Gallagher has joined its team in an advisory capacity. The former Chairman of the PRCA UK and former President of ICCO will join ON PURPOSE as a Strategic Advisor to support its business growth and prepare it to scale into a mid-size agency in the next few years.

ON PURPOSE will be the first agency in India to work with David’s firm – DG Advisory.

David commented on the appointment, “ON PURPOSE offers a glimpse of what purpose-driven communications and consultancies can achieve when we put the power of communications towards achieving social change. It’s focus on building an equitable workplace, with diversity, inclusion, and gender equity at its core, makes it both endearing and enduring. I’m delighted to have this opportunity to help the team continue to evolve into a differentiated consultancy.”

ON PURPOSE Managing Partner and Founder, Girish Balachandran said, “I am delighted with the opportunity to work with David again. His expertise in global markets and building leadership teams will be invaluable to us and comes to us at a critical time as we consider our next phase of growth. David’s outlook on the PR industry’s potential as a force for good and his experience with building organisations based on purpose, values and ethics, aligns perfectly with what we’re trying to do at ON PURPOSE.”

