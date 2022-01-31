Michelle Kumar joins Swiggy as VP-PR & Corporate Communications

Prior to this, Kumar worked with Amazon for six years

Michelle Kumar has joined Swiggy as VP-PR & Corporate Communications. Her previous stint was with Amazon where she contributed as Principal, PR for six years. At Amazon, Kumar held several roles including working on Amazon.in, Amazon Prime, Amazon Pay, Amazon Devices and driving PR around categories such as consumer electronics & smartphones, appliances, grocery and more.

Kumar announced her move on LinkedIn where she said, “Its back to work at Swiggy... From fan girl to brand custodian....deepest thanks to my colleagues Brian Ammanna and Sanjana Shetty helping me make this transition. Looking forward to building, learning and contributing to Swiggy’s vision of providing #unparalleledconvenience”.

Kumar is an experienced Communications professional with a deep understanding of Corporate Communications, Public Relations, Policy PR, Analyst Relations, Investor Relations, Internal Communications & Change Management.

Kumar has expertise working with both agencies and corporates. She has been associated with MphasiS, an HP Company, EMC Corporation, IBM, Rediffusion DY&R, and Clea PR.

