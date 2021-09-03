Metropolis Healthcare appoints Jeyasingh Balakrishnan as Head – PR & Corp Comm

Prior to this, Balakrishnan was associated with Hetero

Updated: Sep 3, 2021 2:27 PM
Jeyasingh Balakrishnan

Jeyasingh Balakrishnan has joined Metropolis Healthcare as its Head – Public Relations and Corporate Communications. 

Balakrishnan’s last stint was with Hyderabad-based Hetero Group where he worked for more than 6 years as Assistant General Manager and Head  -  Corporate Communications. 

Balakrishnan is an experienced Integrated Communications professional with 17 years of work experience in strategizing and executing result-oriented communication campaigns across diverse sectors, ranging from Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Retail, Lifestyle, Entertainment, Education, Real-Estate, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare and NGOs.

He has a proven track record in establishing and leading the Corporate Communication function for globally renowned pharmaceutical companies such as Cipla Limited and Hetero Group. 

Balakrishnan has previously worked with agencies like Grey Worldwide Pvt. Ltd, Mediacom PR, Clea PR, and Adnet Global.

