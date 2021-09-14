'Look at everything from a technology point of view because that’s the future'

Public Relations and Communications industry is an area where one keeps learning new things every day. Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, people have been working from home and this life has now become a new normal for them. They are now adapting to the hybrid work culture and it has created a difference and everyone’s quality of life. To discuss the same in detail, we spoke to Lovina Gujral, COO at Candour Communications, in the sixth episode of e4m’s PR and Corp Comm’s ‘Women Achievers Podcast Series’.

Recalling her journey of more than 25 years in the PR and Communications industry, Gujral said that her journey includes working across various formats in the industry and overall it has been a great and inspiring journey despite the turnaround due to the pandemic. She added that the importance of good content has grown in today’s time.

Gujral pointed that hybrid work culture is now an ideal form of existence for people now as they will have the option of working at the office as well as from home. In this way, one has a more collaborative way of working.

Gujral emphasized the trustworthy and authentic relationship between an agency and a client by saying that it is an agency’s job to show consistent effort and constant thinking and not look at just managing the client but look at planning and strategizing perspectives.

Concluding the session, Gujral said that agency life is tough as one needs to understand clients and responsibilities and be creative, and present fresh ideas. She added that as one will grow in this sector, there are lots of good stuff to look forward to as they could be a part of big brands, their campaigns and other events.

