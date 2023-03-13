‘Having women leaders in the boardroom has brought enormous value to the organisations’
Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick, shares her thoughts on women leadership, women who have inspired her and message for future women leaders
There is nothing a woman cannot do or achieve once she sets her mind to it. Her spirit is indomitable, her focus unwavering and her perseverance steadfast. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day.
Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
Today we have Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick.
Excerpts:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with the CSW—67 themes on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls through education, innovation, and technology in the digital age.
I get to interact with a bunch of different people every day. Call it a job bonus if you will. And it’s refreshing to see how the next-gen is embracing, encouraging and welcoming women to STEM fields. I have been noticing a rise in the number of women in technology and innovation, compared to how traditionally they have been underrepresented in these fields. However, I feel, there is still a long way for us to go. Statistics paint a very different picture because it takes into account tier-2 and tier-3 cities, which is beyond our reach and understanding. As per numbers, women make up only 28 per cent of the workforce in STEM fields, and men vastly outnumber women majoring in most STEM fields in college.
Initiatives like DigitALL present an opportunity for companies to adopt innovative technologies and utilise them to advance gender equality. Through this, we can prove equal access to learning and growth opportunities for women in technology-related roles.
The priority is to eliminate the entry barriers - psychological and/or societal - for women in tech. This encompasses overcoming biases, developing mentorship programmes and fostering an inclusive work environment that values and celebrates diversity.
In my opinion, using technology as a tool to achieve gender equality can lead to a more equitable and prosperous society for all. As a CEO, I am committed to contributing to this vital work and look forward to continuing to drive progress in this area. I lead a company where over 60 per cent of the workforce consists of women and we work every day to ensure that we give them a sense of security & equality. It’s about creating a work environment where people feel like their well-being matters, where they feel included, safe, productive and motivated. A culture that has its foundation in open and honest communication and equity, helps people achieve their potential.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
Over the last few decades, the influence of women and their leadership in PR has seen significant changes. PR has always been a field that has been predominantly populated by women, however, with the passage of time, the industry has become more inclusive and women have been breaking the glass ceiling to take up leadership roles. They have brought a unique perspective and approach to PR and leadership styles at large, which has helped shape the industry positively.
With the growth of digital and social media, the role of PR has expanded beyond traditional media. Women have been at the forefront of these changes, leveraging their skills, creativity, and human elements to help brands communicate in new and innovative ways.
Numerous types of research have highlighted that only 20 percent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the board room?
I firmly believe that having women leaders in the boardroom is essential for the success of any organisation.
In the PR industry specifically, women leaders bring a unique perspective to the boardroom. They often have a deep understanding of the diverse set of audiences to reach and can provide invaluable insights into how to communicate effectively with them. I think women leaders also tend to bring a collaborative approach to problem-solving and decision-making, which can lead to more innovative and effective solutions. More so, women understand the need for inclusivity given the world we’re raised in, and thus are capable of shaping narratives that address and touch upon a vast set of audiences.
Further, women are excellent communicators since they have often had to be vocal to ensure that their voices are heard, and this is crucial in the PR industry. They can effectively articulate the company's vision, mission, and values, both internally and externally, and help build strong relationships with stakeholders.
In my experience, having women leaders in the boardroom has brought enormous value to the organisations I have worked for. As a CEO, I am committed to promoting gender diversity in leadership positions and ensuring that women's voices are heard in the boardroom. In our company too, the male-to-female ratio in leadership roles is 50:50, thus striking the perfect balance.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero.
My journey has been one of determination, hard work, and passion. I have always been inspired by the idea of making a positive impact and contributing to the growth and success of an organisation and aim to encourage more women to build their careers. I have endeavoured to lead with purpose and empathy, and I shall continue to do so.
I have been a part of the PR industry for almost 20+ years now. Being India's youngest CEO in the world of PR, my journey has not been without challenges. Just like any leader, I have been faced with stereotypes and have worked to overcome them with rigour and hard work. I
Throughout my journey, I have been inspired by many women who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. I wholeheartedly look up to purpose-driven leaders like Indira Nooyi. I think women leaders are amazing and inspiring. They motivate each other, each one of them motivates me personally.
In my journey it's been my family, friends, mentors and colleagues, who have supported me, encouraged me and believed in me. They have taught me the value of hard work, resilience and perseverance.
Your message to future leaders
My message to future leaders is simple: believe in yourself, work hard and always be open to learning. The road to leadership is not always easy - it requires dedication, persistence and a willingness to learn from both successes and failures. But, with the right mindset and attitude, anyone can become a successful leader.
In addition, it is essential to have confidence in yourself and your abilities. Believe in your strengths, but also be willing to acknowledge your weaknesses and work on improving them.
Leadership is not just about achieving individual success but about making a positive impact on others and the world around you. Always strive to be a compassionate and empathetic leader who uplifts and supports everyone around them.
As a leader, your staff and your people are your biggest strength. Lead in a way that they can trust you, look up to you and reach out to you. Purpose and people-driven leadership are the keys to success.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Galen Growth & FINN Partners unveil digital health ecosystem report for Asia Pacific
The report examines major shifts and outlines best practices in investment strategies
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 12:51 PM | 5 min read
Galen Growth and FINN Partners have created the “DIGITAL HEALTH ECOSYSTEM – ASIA PACIFIC, 2022 Year-End Report.”
The report examines major shifts and outlines best practices in investment strategies comparing Asia to the world scene examining 250 million data points over 14,000 ventures.
The digital health sector has grown significantly during the past decade. The investment by the global financial and corporate markets rose from $2 billion in 2011 to $44 billion in 2021. Moreover, tremendous investment poured into digital health in the shadow of the pandemic. However, in the past year, investors have been more selective in their decisions.
But total investment dollars in digital health took a steep dive in 2022; however, the picture looks significantly different on a region-to-region basis. While Asia-Pacific saw an investment decline in 2022, the Q4 trend shows a rebound worth watching and studying.
The Galen Growth experts pinpoint in a new phase of digital health investment. The shift from exuberant investment in 2020 and 2021, to a market shift that mirror previous years of strategic engagement. Private equity and business development dollars continue to flow toward the category however, directed toward specific therapeutic categories and technologies. Out of the total funding value deployed in 2022 for the region, research solutions and online marketplace clusters captured 49% of total funds invested and, oncology and cardiovascular diseases were the most invested therapeutic areas.
Often public reports tend to cherry-pick data. However, the Galen/FINN “Digital Health Ecosystem – Asia Pacific Report” shows verified trends such as:
- Venture capital funding in Asia Pacific's digital health industry decreased during the first three quarters of 2022 but bounced back in Q4 ending the year at $5.79B, with a YoY decrease of 41% from 2021.
- Venture funding deceleration was largely due to China's investment falling by 66% YoY - the lowest since 2017, amidst strict pandemic regulations. However, Northeast Asia's funding doubled to $1.9B, surpassing China and South Asia, which dropped by 30% compared to 2021.
- Asia Pacific saw a 33% YoY decrease in M&A activity, but digital health ventures accounted for 60% of global acquisitions, driving industry consolidation. The slowdown in venture funding has fueled acquisitions, with only 34% of Growth Stage ventures in Asia Pacific able to raise capital over the past 18 months.
- In 2023, digital health ventures faced challenges due to declining venture valuations. However, the industry’s resilience in 2022 will strengthen the venture pipeline, driving innovation and business model viability to show the value of digital health tools in improving healthcare research and delivery.
The report draws inputs from 250 million data points and more than 14,000 digital health ventures. It will be released at the March Asia Leadership Meet Summit in Singapore. With this partnership, experts from the FINN Global Digital Health Group are working with Galen Growth data and research professionals to chart the complex and often fragmented digital health landscape, emerging market trends, areas of growth and innovation, and look beyond equity funding to explore what’s expected to happen in this fast-paced sector. The combined team will look beyond the “hype” of digital to map the priority and practical opportunities for decision-makers.
“With the slowdown of venture funding in 2022, digital health is anchoring back to reality, becoming more focused, and demanding more verification that ventures are offering solutions that will bring value to the digital health ecosystem,” said Julien de Salaberry CEO and Galen Growth co-founder. “This joint report with FINN Partners will explore how ventures are meeting those challenges and preparing to show evidence to demonstrate the effectiveness of their solutions.”
FINN digital health leaders lent their perspective, analysis, and guidance to supplement the data and insights developed by the Galen Growth team to help guide stakeholders as they navigate and engage with the digital health landscape.
“Compared to the pre-pandemic levels, digital health has shown clear signs of resilience with the Asia Pacific region witnessing an increase in funding,” said Aman Gupta, Managing Partner, Health Practice Lead at SPAG – A Finn Partners company. “An in-depth evaluation of this market is important as globally 27% of digital health ventures were founded in Asia Pacific, making it the second largest ecosystem. The Galen Growth 2022 Year End Digital Health Ecosystem Report, in partnership with FINN, aims to present a comprehensive overview of the market to allow various stakeholders to make informed decisions towards improving patient outcomes.”
“FINN Partners is thrilled to partner with Galen Growth to take a deeper look at the Digital Health landscape,” said Ritesh Patel, Senior Partner, Global Digital Health Lead at FINN Partners. “The rapidly expanding digital health ecosystem in Asia must be leveraged to improve patient outcomes. This series of studies will help inform the choices providers, payers, product innovators and patients will need to make in the coming years.”
“After years of development, China's digital healthcare sector is embracing new types of high-quality innovation, supporting overall medical reform. In 2021, China's digital healthcare market surged 79.5 percent yearly to 28.9 billion yuan ($4.1 billion). Now, China’s digital health ecosystem needs to draw upon insights from the globe and region to navigate the complexity of its continued healthy development,” said Jason Cao, Senior Partner FINN Partners, China. The Galen Growth/FINN Partnership provides investors and startups in China a vital perspective that will guide these next steps.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Zenex AH onboards Nikhil Mehta as Lead – Corporate Communication
Prior to Zenex AH, Nikhil was associated with Torrent Group
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 10:51 AM | 1 min read
Zenex AH has onboarded Nikhil Mehta as Lead – Corporate Communication. He will be reporting to MD and CEO, Dr Arun Atrey, a veteran in the animal healthcare industry.
Prior to Zenex AH, Nikhil was associated with Torrent Group, Cadila Pharma, MSL PR Agency and has over a decade of experience in Corporate Communication. He started his professional career as a journalist and worked as a business correspondent with Zee Business. Nikhil brings along with him an experience of more than 16 years.
In July 2021, Zenex AH, a company promoted by a consortium of Private Equity Investors, led by Multiples Asset Management, acquired Zydus AHL from Zydus Cadila. Zenex Animal Health India Private Limited is one of the leading Companies in the animal health industry in India for over six decades now. The Company has been a pioneer in product development and has introduced highest number of first-to-the-market products in the Indian market. With an objective to serve the veterinary and farming fraternities with better solutions, Zenex AH keeps strengthening its portfolio and also has marketing tie up with Phibro AHC.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Adfactors PR set to host PROI Worldwide Global Summit
The summit will be held in New Delhi between March 13 and 16
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 5:18 PM | 2 min read
Adfactors PR is set to host communications agency entrepreneurs from around the world at the PROI Worldwide Global Summit in New Delhi during March 13-16. PROI Worldwide is the largest global consortium of independent communications agencies with 85 partners in more than 60 countries.
Adfactors PR Co-Founder and Managing Director Madan Bahal said, “It is an absolute honour and pleasure to host the PROI Worldwide Global Summit. I look forward to welcoming all the delegates. I particularly like this year’s theme – New World Spirit, and am very keen to follow the discussions on India's expanding role in the new world order from the point of view of communications. I am equally interested to learn from speakers about how they plan to incorporate AI and ChatGPT in public relations activities.”
Global Chair of PROI Worldwide Jeff Lambert said, “We chose India for our 2023 Global Summit based on its growth as a country, and its expanding presence in the world order. Another big reason for choosing India is because our partner Adfactors PR calls India home. Adfactors PR is not only India’s leading communications and strategy consultancy but also a major contributor to the PROI Partnership.”
Mr. Lambert, who is the Chair of US-based Lambert Global, added, “This is a dynamic period for the communications industry with both huge opportunities and risks on the horizon. Our time together in India will allow us as owners of the leading agencies to plot our best path forward.”
The 2023 Global Summit theme of New World Spirit reflects a consistent direction for India and the communications industry. The four-day Summit will feature a series of presentations and panel discussions on different topics such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, ESG, leadership at independent agencies, and growth strategies. There will also be case studies presented on successful campaigns from around the world.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Conversations on empowering women should be consistent: Nikky Gupta
Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Teamwork Communications Group, believes that empowering a woman is akin to empowering an entire community
By Shrabasti Mallik | Mar 9, 2023 2:56 PM | 7 min read
Nikky Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Teamwork Communications Group, talks about how it is important for future leaders to understand that when they empower a woman, they're empowering an entire community
There is nothing a woman cannot do or achieve once she sets her mind to it. Her spirit is indomitable, her focus unwavering and her perseverance steadfast. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day.
Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
Today we have Nikky Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Teamwork Communications Group
Excerpts from the interview:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.
While International Women's Day (IWD) offers an opportunity for global conversations and advocacy, I am someone who believes that conversations around empowering women should be daily and consistent. It is something I am passionate about and I always use my platform and sphere of influence to push agenda that support women's growth. The theme for this year's IWD is timely because technology and innovation drive the world. Women must be given access to these digital skills that they need to thrive.
I am also glad that there is now renewed synergy among concerned groups and that there's a focus on continuity. The theme adopted for this year's celebration coincides with the focus of the CSW-67 which seeks to foster gender equality and empowerment for all girls and women through education, innovation, and technology in the digital age. Today’s digital transformation opens avenues for women’s economic and social empowerment and can be used to boost gender equality if we are strategic about it. Digitalisation potentially supports women in myriad of ways – from earning income and growing employment, and networking prospects to accessing knowledge and information. Thus, bridging the digital gender gap is an ever more priority.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
The PR industry is dominated by women, in terms of numbers. Women have all the qualities needed for a successful PR career. They can multitask and are great listeners, empathetic and more social, so it’s easier for them to collaborate effectively and creatively. Also, I feel women are attracted to an industry with more women working in it than men, so they feel they will be supported and encouraged. However, with all the women working in the PR industry, unfortunately, very few are seen in leadership roles. The majority of leadership roles are still filled by men. While most men are more likely to appoint another man into a leadership role, additionally, the problems around family commitments and a work/life balance are still ongoing issues in many workplaces.
The last few decades have now seen more women commanding a lot of recognition and respect. It’s slow progress. But hopefully, there will be a more balanced representation around the boardroom in the future. Today, there are women like myself who have been able to carve a niche for themselves in PR and have amassed quite a lot of influence. At Teamwork Communications Group, we're working to provide the access, resources and skills that women need to thrive.
Numerous research has highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the boardroom?
There are also so many studies that have shown that companies with more women on the board perform better. It's the same thing all over the world. A 2020 study by the NEOMA Business School in the French city of Reims found that having more women on boards and in senior roles leads to higher efficiency and performance. Even the World Economic Forum published a report in 2015 which showed that organisations with higher female leadership record 36 per cent higher returns on equity. This has been seen again and again in India too and specifically in the PR industry.
You will often see most women balancing careers, households and families, along with many other experiences. These help women leaders to quickly adjust to new situations and focus on finding solutions to real-life work issues. When women become leaders, they provide a different set of skills and imaginative perspectives. Women tend to infuse empathy, passion and strong will to the board. They are also very flexible and have a consistent penchant for achieving results. Finally, women tend to form bonds quicker and this can translate to better working relationships with colleagues and business relationships with clients as well.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
Growing up in Kanpur was a mixture of experiences for me. My family was one of those where women stayed at home and took care of the family. On the other hand, my town provided the exposure I needed to business and what it meant. It wasn't at all easy to decide to become an entrepreneur, especially if you consider by background, but I was convinced this was the way to go and I knew there was so much to be done in PR.
After starting out as a PR professional and gaining experience in several firms through the years, I decided to go my own way and establish my own PR firm in 2009, against the advice of naysayers. I have been able to learn the ropes in media relations, strategic planning, business development and more. We identified a gap in the industry that led us to set up India's first specialist healthcare agency. We have achieved significant strides ever since.
Keeping pace with the rapidly-changing media universe, Teamwork, in 2021, launched a dedicated social media influencer wing. In 2022, Teamwork hit its 13th year. Currently, the organisation is operating in over 65 cities across the country through a network with direct offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. There are also plans to set up offices in all the metros by end of this year, along with an international office in Singapore. As a woman, I do not take the opportunity for granted and that's why I'm passionate about the growth of other women in the PR sector by providing them opportunities for learning at Teamwork Communications.
Also, back in 2012, I took another entrepreneurial leap when I co-founded IHW Council. It is a health and wellness advocacy organisation that seeks to educate the public and raise awareness about a wide range of health-related issues, while also seeking to advocate and influence policy that will address them. This is done in partnership with healthcare organisations and practitioners.
I had a father who I looked up to a lot and I would say he influenced me in so many ways, especially with the spirit of entrepreneurship. He was my hero, and still remains my greatest inspiration in life.
Your message to future leaders?
Gender equality is important in its own right. It is important that future leaders understand that when you empower a woman, you're empowering an entire community. No nation can truly develop without first developing its women. Leaders have to lead by example. In any workplace role, there is nothing a man can do and a woman cannot. One has to give equal opportunities and let capable workers speak for themselves. I also want to encourage future female leaders to be courageous and brave. Never be afraid to pursue your dreams; and even if you are, do it afraid. Our country will be a better place if women are given equal opportunities and access.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Push for equity in opportunity so we don’t need reminders
Guest Column: Sunita Patnaik, Director, Corporate Affairs, Mars Wrigley, India, writes why gender equity must get the energy and sponsorship from all stakeholders
By Sunita Patnaik | Mar 9, 2023 12:57 PM | 4 min read
I grew up with a lot of siblings and cousins; I have very fond memories of my childhood. I studied in a school where girls comprised less than one-fifth of the total student population. Most of my friends were boys, and I played with them, exchanged class notes, and gossiped. After school, they diligently attended coaching classes that prepared them for engineering and medicine. I did not have that in my schedule and never questioned, “Why not”? It was understood that they would either become engineers or doctors and if not either, lawyers. Back then I had yet to develop an understanding of how our lives were set on different courses to begin with.
I have the most wonderful parents. They gave me and my siblings the best of values. But we never discussed vocational training or studying for a professional pursuit. It was enough to be a graduate or a postgraduate and then ‘settle’ down to marital bliss.
But I chose a different path. I chose to break the norm. While I did get married and build a fulfilling personal life, I chose not to be defined by it. Years have passed me by, witnessing me changing tracks from being a journalist to a corporate affairs professional. Through it all, I have held onto my career and my independence, with a lot of support from my family of course.
Today, the society is in a transient stage – changes are happening around us and I do see women flipping the status quo, constantly asking, “Why not”? Women are breaking glass ceilings and getting into male-dominated professions; I am inspired by the grit and determination of women across the spectrum - my daughters, their friends, women like my mother, my peers, women leaders, and many more. It is a lament though that we still have few role models.
A few examples of women in positions of power do not equate to gender equity. Representation is meant to be proportional, and the numbers still don’t add up. I walk into conferences and meeting rooms with barely 1% of women on the podium and in the audience. Clearly, the pie is not balanced yet. The world belongs to all genders in equal proportions. Gender equity must get the energy and sponsorship from all stakeholders. Recognizing that each individual comes from different circumstances, she needs customized resources and opportunities to reach an equal outcome as her male counterpart.
International Women’s Day reminds us to push for this equity in opportunity. I wish for a time when we will not need an International Women’s Day to do that for us. I wish for a time when the war cry for equality fades and equity becomes a norm, when education opportunities, jobs, decision-making, promotions, and compensation practices are made equal.
I wish the next decade to belong to an empowered female tribe so that more girls can gain access to brilliant learning opportunities, discuss career paths with belief, and challenge the mindset world over. I wish for a day when our paths are not set on a course based on our gender. Today, as my parents see a multitude of women at high ranks in the workforce, including my younger cousin sisters, flipping the status quo, they mirror my beliefs and my hopes for that of the next generation.
On yet another International Women’s Day when we are pledging to #EmbraceEquity, I couldn’t have agreed more with Abdu’l – Baha who served as head of the Baháʼí Faith from 1892 until 1921, and said, “The World of Humanity is possessed of two wings – the male and the female. So long as these two wings are not equivalent in strength, the bird will not fly.”
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘We need to consciously build culturally sensitive & diverse workplaces, including boards’
Archana Jain, MD, PR Pundit, opens up about how the Internet revolution will democratise equal opportunities and draw inspiration from the likes of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 11:04 AM | 3 min read
There is nothing a woman cannot do or achieve once she sets her mind. Her spirit is indomitable, focus unwavering and perseverance steadfast. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day.
Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm is running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
Today, we have Archana Jain, managing director, PR Pundit, who shares her insights on the role of women in the PR fabric.
Excerpts from the interview:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 theme on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girl through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
Across greater India, referred popularly as Bharat, there is evidence of growing inequalities in the context of digital skills and access to technology that is leaving behind women and thereby creating a digital gender divide. The focus on DigitALL in 2023 will foster greater inclusivity enabled by technology and digital education, crucial for a sustainable future.
The Internet revolution will democratise equal opportunities and empower more and more women from Tier I and II cities, and rural areas come in to the business ecosystem to write their own rules of success. Bringing in women will also solve for products and services to help fulfill need gaps in the wants and needs of other underrepresented women as well as encourage their share of voice.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
It’s nice to see more women leaders in PR firms in India and across the world, and the increase in entrepreneurial ventures led by women. Women have certain instinctive skills, including listening, creativity and emotional quotient. PR and leadership require these three in abundance.
Numerous researches have highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR brings to the board room?
With an increasingly woke world, we need to consciously build culturally sensitive and diverse workplaces, including boards.
I believe diversity is critical simply to listen to what the ignored half of the global population wants.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
In July 1998, I ventured out to set up PR Pundit to undertake benchmarking work in consumer PR. I had worked in PR for seven-and-a-half years and wanted to explore work beyond corporate PR. At that time, most PR consulting firms had a corporate focus. I spotted an opportunity to drive true brand preference by creating compelling consumer campaigns that would create brand trust and move products off shelves and into customers’ carts and hearts.
I am proud to have nurtured PR Pundit into a defining brand with distinct consumer focus.
I have been inspired by many women – especially those who have shed social conditioning across the globe like Gertrude Bell, Angela Merkel and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Your message to future leaders.
Considering this is for future women leaders – rise and take charge. The only thing holding back women is confidence.
So, believe in yourself! Believe in your idea and do not give up – persevere.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nissan Motor India names Naraayan Kannan as Director-Communications
Kannan will be a member of the Management Committee for India
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 6, 2023 4:41 PM | 2 min read
Nissan Motor India has appointed Naraayan Kannan as Director Communications for Nissan India, effective 6th February, 2023.
In his new role, he will be a member of the Management Committee (MC) for India, responsible for managing internal and external communications, public relations, and will play an important part in strengthening Nissan's brand image in India.
Kannan will report to Frank Torres, President Nissan India Operations, and Katherine Zachary, Region Vice President - AMIEO Communications, and will work closely with the Nissan Leadership Team, including the managing directors of Nissan India entities.
He will be based in Gurgaon, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL's) headquarters.
Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Naraayan to the Nissan India family. Backed by his extensive experience in public relations, public advocacy, and government affairs, Naraayan will play an important role in delivering communications strategies to accelerate Nissan India’s transformation. We are extremely confident that his expertise and in-depth knowledge of communications and prior experience with the brand will help further drive the communication priorities of Nissan India.”
Naraayan Kannan, Director Communications, Nissan India, said, “I am delighted to be a part of the Nissan India family at such an exciting time in India. This has been a dream come true for me as I have managed the brand from the agency side for a long time and with the ‘Move Beyond’ strategy, the future is undeniably encouraging for all of us. With the support of the management, we hope to deploy a robust strategic communications program for India.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube