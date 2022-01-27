Disney +Hotstar appoints Shweta Poojari as Head, Public Relations and Publicity

Poojari was earlier with Netflix

Updated: Jan 27, 2022 5:02 PM
Shweta Poojari has joined Disney +Hotstar as Head, Public Relations and Publicity. Poojari comes to Disney +Hotstar from Netflix.

Sharing the news on her LinkedIn profile, Poojari said, “After an incredible three-plus years at Netflix my exciting journey here comes to a close. My time at Netflix has been something that I will cherish forever. It was an honour to be a part of the team that set the wheels in motion for the brand in the country. I am grateful to have worked alongside some of the brightest minds in the business.I am now excited to start this next phase of my life with Disney+ Hotstar. Onwards and Upwards- here’s to telling more stories!”

A seasoned PR professional, Poojari has also worked for INOX, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Avian Media and Lowe Lintas, among others, in the past.

 

 

 

 

