Digitas India wins digital communications mandate for Okaya

The account will be managed by New Delhi office of Digitas India

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 21, 2022 5:06 PM  | 2 min read
Digitas

Okaya, a battery manufacturing company, has appointed Digitas India as its digital agency of record. 

Digitas India won the mandate after a multi-agency pitch and will manage the entire digital marketing mandate including communications, media, performance marketing, and technology. The account will be managed by New Delhi office of Digitas India.

Arush Gupta, Director of Okaya Power Group said, "Okaya has big ambitions in the energy storage solutions space and has plans of expanding portfolio in the lithium and solar battery range in the near future. Okaya found the right fit in Digitas India as the partner to enhance the brand image and in reaching out to the masses. We look forward to benefiting from their experience and expertise and hope to see the best coming out of this partnership.”

Sonia Khurana, Chief Operating Officer of Digitas India said, “We share Okaya's vision and are excited at the partnership. Our focus will be on using our connected marketing proposition to deliver enhanced brand and consumer experience through the funnel.”

Okaya Power Group, a multi-billion Indian conglomerate, has been a symbol of trust since its inception in 1980. Okaya has made its presence felt in the field of power backup products and has emerged as one of the biggest energy storage solutions and devices companies in India.

Digitas India, the marketing & technology services brand from Publicis Groupe will focus on delivering real, measurable business outcomes for Okaya through cutting-edge digital marketing services.

