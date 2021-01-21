BRANDiT wins PR mandate of The Souled Store

The agency will be responsible for handling the reputation management, crisis communication and influencer engagement

The Souled Store, a Mumbai based brand known for its merchandise dedicated to superhero and series has awarded its PR mandate to BRANDiT communications. BRANDiT communications will be responsible for handling the reputation management, crisis communication and influencer engagement.

With more than a decade of experience in the industry, BRANDiT Communications led by Manjuu Rangarajan handles clients across three verticals-startups, lifestyle and MNC’s. It’s a fast-growing PR agency which handles prestigious clients like Assiduus Global, Han Digital, Sportz Village and Body Craft. The Souled Store is a great addition to the same. BRANDIT Communications strategic approach towards communication enables its clients to garner maximum visibility.

Commenting on the win, Manjuu Rangarajan, Managing Partner, BRANDiT Communications said, ‘The Souled Store is a brand for millennials who love series and movie characters. Our experience of working on various lifestyle brands will enable us to position The Souled Store on relevant platforms. We are thrilled to partner with The Souled Store and look forward to create a compelling campaign which will help the brand to meet its business objectives.’

Vedang Patel, Co-Founder, The Souled Store shared, ‘We are excited to partner with BRANDiT Communications. Their vast experience in the lifestyle space will enable us to scale new heights. We are confident that this association will enable us to build a strong image among consumers and investors in the market.’

The Souled Store merchandise has a vast collection dedicated to various themes like Friends, Spiderman, WWE, Scooby Doo, Tom and Jerry and many more.

