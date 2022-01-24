The Souled Store announces collaboration with Ravindra Jadeja

As part of the collaboration, the cricketer will be seen sporting various looks from the brand's latest collection

The Souled Store, a casual wear & pop-culture apparel brand, today announces an exciting collaboration with India’s all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja’s popularity amongst the youth and his swanky sense of style has proved that he’s a true star both on and off field; making him a perfect fit for the collab. The star will be seen sporting various looks from The Souled Store’s latest collection, the Supima collection being one of the highlights.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ravindra Jadeja said, “I am extremely excited to be associated with The Souled Store. I personally find their collection fun and very unique. I am glad that I could be a part of the TSS family and support the homegrown brand in the best way I could.”

Commenting on the association, Harsh Lal, Co-Founder, The Souled Store said “Ravindra Jadeja with his astounding performance, has carved a niche for himself in the cricketing game. It is his adaptability that resonates with The Souled Store’s identity. We believe that his huge fan following and our brand’s growing stature in the pop culture space will form a fantastic partnership.”

Ravindra Jadeja is regarded as one of India’s top athlete as he played his debut game at the age of 16 in the world of cricket. He is currently ranked number 3 in the ICC Men’s Test rankings. He definitely adds a glorious feather in the cap of The Souled Store’s ever-growing list of celebrity associations.

