Asawari Sathaye named Director, Corporate Communications, OPPI

Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India, industry association of research-based pharmaceutical companies in India, has appointed Asawari Sathaye as Director, Corporate Communications.

Asawari Sathaye will lead the Communications and Patient Advocacy programmes of OPPI from March 1. As Director, Communications & Patient Advocacy, she will be responsible for OPPI’s communications function and work on multi-stakeholder advocacy and social media engagements.

Asawari brings with her over 13 years of experience across communication and investor relations domains. Prior to joining OPPI, she was the head of corporate communications, investor relations and sustainability at Shoppers Stop, and had led the corporate communications and investor relations functions in Voltas Limited. She had also worked with PwC as a senior consultant and with Tata Services as an Economist.

An alumni of the Indian School of Business (ISB), she is also a member of its PGP Learning and Advisory council.

Through her career, she has been actively engaged with both internal & external stakeholders, built digital presence, set up brand management and guidelines, increased brand visibility and equity. She has notable acumen in developing and implementing communication campaigns, leading investor relations and supporting advocacy programmes.

Congratulating Asawari on her new role, Sridhar S, President, OPPI said, “We are pleased to have Asawari on board to spreadhead the media and digital engagements for OPPI. Her rich experience and diverse background will add immense value to the work we are doing.”

On her appointment, Asawari said, “I am thrilled to have this opportunity and work with some of the great minds of the pharmaceutical sector who are helping to shape the future of healthcare for the country in partnership with various stakeholders. I firmly believe I have joined a place with great sense of purpose and strong ethos and am excited to be a part of this journey.”

