Ants Digital launches 6th service vertical, ropes in Ryan Alan Marshall

Ants Digital Private Limited, a fully integrated digital and marketing communications agency based out of Gurgaon, has scaled its bouquet of services by launching Public Relations & Advocacy as its sixth vertical. To spearhead its newest business, Ants has brought on board Ryan Alan Marshall, who has close to two decades of experience across sectors with reputed Indian and global organisations. Speaking on the appointment, Sanjay Arora, CEO, Ants Digital said,

"At Ants, we are constantly looking to scale our service offerings for clients. With PR and Advocacy services becoming operational, Ants is now a fully integrated digital and marketing consulting firm. We are delighted to welcome Ryan on board to head the Public Relations and Advocacy vertical. Ryan comes to Ants with multi-sector experience and brings with him a high level of understanding in the field of PR. With him coming on board, we are sure to make an impact on our clients and stimulate public relations, government communications, advocacy and stakeholder communication. I am excited to welcome him to the team.”

On his appointment as a Senior Director, Public Relations and Advocacy business, the newest vertical of Ants, Ryan said, “The rapid economic progress of the country has led to a plethora of growth opportunities resulting in the growing need and enhanced understanding for Public Relations and Advocacy. The opportunity to define, build and nurture this journey at Ants is something I find extremely exciting. I am elated to be a part of the Ants team and look forward to building and advancing the PR & Advocacy narrative for the company by bringing value through impactful and strategic communications for all clients.”

A seasoned professional, Ryan has spent a fair bit of time on both the agency and client sides. Before joining Ants, in his last assignment, he led the Public Advocacy practice at SPAG Finn Partners and was a senior member of the vertical at First Partners. As an Advocacy professional, he comes with valuable experience in industries related to Metals and Natural Resources, Responsible Plastics, Tobacco, Carbon Black and Alcohol. In his earlier stint with Genesis BCW, Ryan led the communication mandate for a State Government and also on marquee corporate, sports and entertainment clients of the agency. An avid reader and sports enthusiast, Ryan will be responsible for building and driving the Public Relations and Advocacy mandate from the Gurgaon office of Ants.

The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.

Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)