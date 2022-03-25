12th e4m India PR & Corp Comm Awards 2021: Jury to shortlist from 550+entries tomorrow

The jury will be chaired by B. Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star; and Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor in Chief, BW Business World and e4m group

The final preparations for the 12th edition of exchange4media India PR and Corporate Communications Awards (IPRCCA) has begun. The jurors for ‘India PR and Corporate Communications Awards (IPRCCA)’ 2021 are ready to go through the nominations. The jury meeting will take place virtually on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The jury will be chaired by B. Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star; and Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor in Chief, BW Business World and exchange4media group. The other members of the jury are Ajey Maharaj, Head – Corporate Communications & PR, Fortis Healthcare; Anindita Mookerjee Sinha, Head – Corporate Communications, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd.; Anupama Chopra Chawla, Vice President – Corporate Communications, Tata Teleservices Limited; Kausik Datta, Head – Corporate Communications, ICICI Bank; Nimisha Iyer, Designation Director – Marketing and Communications, Frost & Sullivan; Pallavi Singh, Senior Business Advisor; Ruchika Batra, Vice President – Marketing and Communications, Ericsson; Ruma Gautam Vijh, Head – Corporate Communications, Canon India; Sameer Bajaj, Head – Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs, MakeMy Trip; Sandeep Shukla, Head Marketing and Communications – Global Operation, Jaquar Group; Seema Ahuja, SVP & Global Head of Communications & Corporate Brand, Biocon Group & Biocon Biologics; Shruti Khanna, Deputy Manager – Digital & Retail Marketing, Ford India; Prof (Dr) Surbhi Dahiya, Prof and Course Director Department of Journalism (IAMCR Ambassador), Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC); Subir Moitra, Head - Strategic Communications & Alliances, TTC; Vivek Sabharwal, Head – Marketing & PR, Aero Club (The Makers of Woodland Shoes); Silki Sehgal, Vice President – Corporate Communications, The Oberoi Group; Priya Patankar, Head of Communications, PhonePe; and Sudeep Purkayastha, Brand & Corporate Communications Leader, Crisis Management Expert, Media/Policy Advocacy Specialist, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.

The selection will be made on the basis of The Challenge (the context; impact on top-line/ bottom line), Clarity of Insights and Creativity (Reference through research, data analysis and using the same relevantly engaging creative means), Alignment between Goals, Strategy & Execution and Measurable Results (Both Qualitative & Quantitative). Jury members will independently inspect each entry and evaluate them based on their respective judging criteria.

We will be announcing the name of the winners at our hybrid India PR and Corp Comm Conference and Awards (IPRCCC and IPRCCA ) event ceremony to be held on April 8th 2022.

You can look forward to witnessing some of the unique campaigns, stories from these passionate communication professionals and agencies that are going to give the jury members a tough time to shortlist the best.

