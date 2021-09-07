ZEE5 appoints Lloyd Xavier as Marketing Director, South
Prior to this, he has worked with Telugu streaming platform aha, Network18, YuppTV, and Deloitte
Video streaming platform ZEE5 has appointed Lloyd Xavier as the Marketing Director for South India, as per his updated LinkedIn profile.
The appointment is in line with ZEE5’s growth strategy to boost their presence in regional markets.
Lloyd has a decade long experience in marketing, including digital and social. Prior to this, he has worked with Telugu streaming platform aha, Network18, YuppTV, and Deloitte.He holds a Master’s in Business Administration from MIT, School of Business, Pune.
