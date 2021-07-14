Wizikey appoints Latha Anand as Vice President of Customer Success & Strategy

IAN-backed Wizikey, Media Intelligence and Outreach company announced the appointment of Latha Anand as Vice President of Customer Success and Strategy. In this role, she will oversee customer retention, strategy execution to improve engagement with Wizikey. Anand will work at the intersection of the customer success and product teams to deliver data-driven insights for customers across industry verticals and geographies.

“Latha Anand brings over 15 years of experience in journalism and PR. With a strong affinity for technology, she built a technology vertical at a PR agency and gained an understanding of global PR strategy with enterprise tech and SaaS brands including Webex, Mindtree and Oracle. She was instrumental in the early PR campaigns of many tech-based startups including Flipkart and Ola which called for strong narratives on tech disruption in traditional sectors. Currently, she lives in the Netherlands, and writes on Dutch tech companies and expat professionals for a European audience,” the company said.

“Latha’s incredible experience combined with her desire to transform the communications industry into a data-driven industry aligns well with our vision. She will play a pivotal role in building global communications best practices at Wizikey. Our customers from the enterprise technology and internet first companies that make up for 80% of our revenue will benefit immensely from her expertise,” said Anshul Sushil, Co-Founder & CEO at Wizikey.

Speaking about her appointment, Latha Anand, VP - Customer Success & Strategy at Wizikey said “Throughout my career, I have always searched for meaningful representation of the value of PR, and the answer lies in technology and data. Both here in Europe and in the US, there are dramatic shifts towards data-driven PR and communications, and I realised that this is where I wanted to make a difference. I was thrilled to come across Wizikey, a startup from India building a PR SaaS solution for the world. Wizikey is enabling a strong competitive advantage for global PR and communication teams through AI, machine learning and big data, and the journey is very promising!”

Earlier this year, Sarah Maxwell, Ex-Uber, and Ex-Blockchain.com joined Wizikey as an Investor and Advisor.

