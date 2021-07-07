Walmart's Saurabh Bansal roped in as Chief Merchandising Officer at Snapdeal

This is Bansal's second stint with the company

Saurabh Bansal as its Chief Merchandising Officer. Bansal has diverse experience in working with global firms and e-commerce start-ups that includes work in different retail formats including Hypermarkets, Cash & Carry, E-commerce, and Omni-channel retail.

He rejoins Snapdeal after nearly 4 years, where he spent more than three years (2014-17) building, growing, and managing various categories. In his second stint, he will be responsible for the entire category management, including merchandise & assortment planning. He will also lead the management of the entire seller ecosystem, including seller excellence initiatives.

Previously, he served as the Senior Vice President at Walmart where he built and grew various categories including Home Care, Personal Care, Processed Foods, Beverages, Staples, Kitchen and Home appliances, Stationery, and General Merchandise.

Prior to that, he was part of the leadership team at Lenskart and was responsible for the buying & merchandising function catering to all sales channels (Online, Offline & Others) taking care of domestic & international procurement.

Speaking on his appointment, Saurabh said “ I am excited to be back at Snapdeal. Over the years Snapdeal has grown into a leading value commerce platform, serving the needs of Indian consumers in a way they best understand - lots of affordable choices of everyday products with good quality. I look forward to further contributing towards Snapdeal’s mission to serve millions of customers across India”

This is Snapdeal’s second senior appointment in a month. In June, Snapdeal appointed Girish Koppad as the company’s Vice President & Head of Technology, who joined the company from Samsung.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)