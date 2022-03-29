Wakefit's Parasar Sarma joins Connect and Heal as Chief Marketing Officer

Connect and Heal, a health-tech company providing end-to-end coordinated care, has announced the appointment of Parasar Sarma as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). He will spearhead growth, and devise the go-to-market strategies for the brand.

For over 13 years, Sarma has worked with several leading brands and e-commerce players in leadership roles. As a part of the co-founding team of Goibibo, he led the mobile apps business. In his last role, as Vice-President, Growth at Wakefit, he was in charge of identifying and scaling the growth opportunities for the brand. During his stint at Wakefit, Parasar led many new initiatives, including the launch of new categories. He was instrumental in making Wakefit one of the largest D2C brands in India.

Parasar is well known in the Indian startup circle as he has advised many leading D2C brands. Apart from Goibibo & Wakefit, he also worked with policybazaar.com, and magicbricks.com.

Speaking about this, Prashant Kashyap, Co-Founder and COO, Connect and Heal, said, “Parasar comes with a rich and proven experience in launching and growing consumer businesses. Parasar not only understands the Indian consumers well, but also is extremely passionate about creating value for the ecosystem. We are excited to have him on board at such a crucial juncture in our growth journey. For us, engaging consumers in a meaningful way through regular communication is key in delivering high quality care. Parasar's 360 degree experience in product, marketing and communication is going to help us achieve our objectives.”

Sharing his thoughts, Sarma, said “Connect and Heal is on a mission to bring about a transformation in how we look at healthcare and well being. It’s a great opportunity for us to do impactful work and help the entire ecosystem in delivering high quality care to everyone in India. It gives me immense joy to be a part of this journey of transforming healthcare for the country.”

