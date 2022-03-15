Vanessa Stuart appointed as Head of new business and marketing at UM Australia

UM Australia has appointed Vanessa Stuart to the newly created role of head of new business and marketing, joining the national leadership team. Stuart's appointment is effective immediately. Her 15-year career in marketing and communications spans content production, digital, experiential/events and broadcast television working both nationally and internationally as client lead for iconic brands such as Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Nestle, Toyota, Bonds and L’Oréal.

Most recently Client Service Director at WPP AUNZ agency Maverick, Stuart led and managed the Client Service team, driving and leading new business pitches to deliver YOY more than $10M in revenue. During her Maverick tenure she led and won key contracts for Western Sydney Airport, the New South Wales Government Don’t be a Tosser campaign and 2018’s Powerade Powerscore for Coca-Cola.

Prior to Maverick, Stuart was a senior leader at whiteGREY and prior to that was Managing Director at C4 Communication where she won and managed new work for Telstra and Sony. Some of her campaign leadership and implementation at C4 included the launch of Telstra’s Next G network and the launch of Sony 3D technology.

On her appointment, Stuart said, “Joining UM is a natural career progression for me and I can’t wait to dig my teeth in and bring my passion for creative and content creation to produce memorable customer experiences for UM’s client base.

“UM’s commitment and dedication to its people and the agency’s quest to create an environment in which everyone has the chance to thrive, was also a compelling reason for me to join the team, I can’t wait to get started.”

CEO of UM Australia, Anathea Ruys said she was delighted to have someone of Stuart’s calibre driving business development for UM, in a period when the agency is experiencing phenomenal success and growth. "Vanessa is absolutely the right person for the job,” said Ruys. “Along with her broad experience as a client leader for agencies across the globe, she joins us with a proven track record of leading new business pitches for some the largest brands in the world, and kicking some serious growth goals for several agencies," Ruys said.

"Our customer-centric and people-focused approach, teamed with our leadership teams’ combined capabilities will undoubtedly open up huge opportunities for clients. I’m looking forward to Vanessa playing a key role communicating this message and meaning to our current and prospective clients, and driving further growth for the business overall," concluded Ruys.

Stuart also holds a Juris Doctor degree at the University of New South Wales, with a particular focus on media law and intellectual property.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)