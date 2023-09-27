Ullu appoints Avinash Dugar as CEO

Dugar, in his career spanning over two decades, has held various leadership positions in major steel companies

Home-grown OTT app Ullu has appointed Avinash Dugar as its CEO.

Dugar, in his career spanning over two decades has held various leadership positions in major steel companies. He now joins the OTT platform to spear head its growth and diversification, stated a press release.

Ullu was founded by Vibhu Agarwal in December 2018 and was one of the first home grown OTT apps.

Speaking on the appointment, Vibhu Agarwal shared, “It is a strategic move in the continuous quest to drive growth. Avinash comes with a diverse and rich experience in sales, marketing and operations. His drive to achieve excellence and acumen to run a business makes him an ideal choice to steer ULLU into its next phase of growth. Our company is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the content and production space, and I look forward to leading these efforts with my able team.”

Avinash Dugar, CEO ULLU app shared, "I am honoured to join the dynamic team during this transformative time in the OTT industry. We will continue to deliver exceptional content and user experiences while exploring new avenues for growth and expanding our subscriber base."

Vibhu Agarwal will continue to head his OTT platforms and GEC Channel “Atrangii” and will now steer towards expanding and exploring new revenue streams in the entertainment industry.

