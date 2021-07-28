Uber appoints Ameya Velankar as Head of Marketing for India & South Asia

Uber today announced the appointment of Ameya Velankar as Head of Marketing, for India and South Asia region. Velankar will be working closely with the India SA leadership team to consolidate Uber’s growing presence in these strategic markets and further strengthen the brand Uber.

“Velankar is a seasoned marketer with experience across Marketing, Sales & Operations. He has been the interim lead for INSA since Nov 2020, and has played multiple roles at Uber in his 2.5 year stint, including leading the Product Marketing mandate for Rides. Before Uber, he led Category Marketing for SC Johnson & was the Group Product Head in Marico,” the company said.

On the announcement, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India South Asia, said, “We are delighted as Ameya takes on his new role as Head of Marketing for INSA. Ameya has had a fantastic track record with Uber since 2019, and I am confident that he will help us build a stronger, diverse and more engaged marketing team. At Uber, we continue to build and strengthen a team of industry experts who appreciate the impact of ridesharing and drive innovation for a better tomorrow”.

Commenting on his appointment Ameya Velankar, Head of Marketing, India and South Asia said, “I am extremely thrilled to be part of Uber's journey as it continues to reimagine the way the world moves for the better. Uber has had a great impact on cities & communities in India. I am excited to be a part of this journey & make the brand Uber accessible to millions of customers in India.”

