TV9 Digital appoints Azim Lalani as President - Revenue

He will be responsible for building and driving direct revenue streams for the news platform

As part of its aggressive expansion plans, TV9 Digital, a part of TV9 Network, has brought on board Azim Lalani as President-Revenue. Azim will be responsible for building and driving direct revenue streams for TV9 Digital Platforms.

Welcoming Azim to the TV9 family, Raktim Das, Chief Growth Officer (Digital & Broadcasting), TV9 Network said: “After stamping our supremacy in News Broadcasting, we are now a force to reckon with in India’s growing digital media landscape. We are now the country’s fastest-growing digital News Platform, crossing 100 mn unique users in record time. Most of our platforms are already No.1 News websites in their respective markets, just like the Television Channels. We are aggressively pursuing ambitious growth objectives and Azim’s appointment is a step in this direction. He has straddled both branded content and display revenue functions, and will bring in his unique experience to the table.”

Prior to this, Azim was with Network18 Media as COO - Brand Solutions & Convergence leading their News Cluster. Azim brings with him over two decades of media experience with 14 years in Digital Media. He has also worked with Rediff.com, India Today & Indian Express.

Speaking on his new assignment, Azim Lalani said, “I am excited to be part of the TV9 family as it embraces new benchmarks. I see a huge opportunity for growth as TV9 Digital surges ahead with its aggressive plans. I look forward to contributing to TV9 Digital’s growth story”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)